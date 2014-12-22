The Pistons Have Waived Josh Smith, So What Now?

Today the Detroit Pistons announced they’re waiving forward Josh Smith. Smith is owed $13.5 million this year, plus an additional $27 million through the 2016-17 season. The team with the highest bid can pick him up off of waivers in the next 48 hours, but some have joked (or not), he won’t get picked up because of his onerous deal. While that’s not as ridiculous as it might first sound, there are some likely culprits for his services.
In the Pistons release, president/coach Stan Van Gundy said the team was going in a different direction, and rather than have Smith sit the bench and collect the $13.5 million he’s owed this season, they wanted to give him an opportunity to catch on with a contending team.
First, though, he has to be picked up on waivers, which is no sure bet considering he’s owed the remainder of this year’s $13.5 million owed as well as $27 million through the next two seasons. Van Gundy explained the rationale for the release:
“Our team has not performed the way we had expected throughout the first third of the season and adjustments need to be made in terms of our focus and direction,” said Stan Van Gundy, Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons. “We are shifting priorities to aggressively develop our younger players while also expanding the roles of other players in the current rotation to improve performance and build for our future. As we expand certain roles, others will be reduced. In fairness to Josh, being a highly versatile 10-year veteran in this league, we feel it’s best to give him his freedom to move forward. We have full respect for Josh as a player and a person.”
Someone will likely step up and foot the bill for the talented, though under-performing forward, but if he isn’t picked up off waivers, the Pistons would pay him — per Grantland’s Zach Lowe — the $13.5 million owed this season, and can spread the remaining $27 million over five years ($5.4 million a year)
Lowe also mentions the Clippers as a good fit, but cautions that they don’t really have the cap space to take on his salary:
Perhaps the most realistic team we’ve seen mentioned is Houston, per Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
The Kings tried trading for Smith this past offseason, which we strongly cautioned against. They declined to make the swap, but rumors persist head coach Mike Malone was let go – at least in part — because of he disagreed with the trade.
But as Lowe notes, the return from Sac-town t match Smith’s contract actually could have been a large negative, which is possibly why it was never brought to fruition:
Bleacher Report’s Jared Zwerling guesses Dallas might be a contender to pick him up since Smoove went to high school with Rajon Rondo and they remain close:
It’s probably not productive for the Lakers to put in a bid, but we wouldn’t put it past them Byron Scott hates three-pointers, and Josh Smith hates making them — he’s connected on just 24.3 percent of them this season. per The Jamieson:
As noted on Twitter, the Pistons were outscored by 192 points with Smith on the floor this season, but were plus-4 when he was on the bench.
Also, Smith has the worst net rating on the team out of all Pistons players who have been on the court longer than 100 minutes this season at minus-11.6.
Lowe says the move by Stan Van Gundy was “gutsy,” but from here it just looks smart — even though there’s a risk they have to eat his contract if no one claims him off waivers, which is a possibility that’s making more sense the longer we think about him.
The Josh Smith experiment in Detroit has been aborted, so no we’ll now see how the Pistons do when he’s no longer clogging the paint with Greg Monroe and Andre Drummond.
Which team should pick up Smith, or should they all pass?
For his sake, I hope Josh ends up in San Antonio. Chip Engelland needs to work with this guy. It’ll be the masterpiece of his career as a shooting coach.
Last night I was watching highlights with my Wife and I said…Detroit should just bench Josh Smith and see what Greg and Andre do without his interference lol…Now he is waived…
Teams that should go get him and hammer home we only need your D and mobility…no plays will be called for you to create anything:
Golden State (Provided they move Lee)
Sacramento
Lakers (He Can’t hurt them)
Dallas (Would probably be the most perfect move)
Houston – He and Dwight would be a ridiculous shot blocking front court…when is Terrence Jones coming back??
Miami – Less stress on Bosh Defensively
Atlanta – Not sure of his relationships there, but I think they could use his mobility and Defense behind Al and Paul.
As bad as his basketball IQ is, which is mainly in regards to shot selection, the Pistons may’ve just written this season off. The Pistons have Knicks Syndrome when it comes to how it was constructed and a Triple Tower lineup wasn’t going to work there. I’ve been saying for more than a while that Brandon Jennings is far worse than Josh is. Josh doesn’t run an offense and didn’t have as much access to the ball as Jennings. Brandon never could shoot but that never stopped him. In all likelihood, this is an excuse in his mind to keep fucking up. Josh is simply too talented to not get picked up and he’ll be on somebody’s roster. He does warrant being accounted for offensively since he can handle the ball, create his own shot, and score, especially when he’s not taking bad shots. He’s got issues but it’s really questionable scapegoating Josh when the Pistons are a bad team in the first place that’s being lead by a point guard that’s hurting them worse than Josh supposedly is.
Figured @SweetdickWilly:disqus and @disqus_AxeaRnQetF:disqus would like this move. Personally I’m shocked any GM would waive a player with such a high price tag. I do however understand it’s worth the chance of someone picking him up, but surely there are a few idiot GMs there that would take him for even just a second rounder?
It’s already been said, but if Smith just were to concentrate on D, he could become a great role player for a winning team. Else I think he is just a better paid version of Stromile Swift.
Josh at his worst isn’t Stromile Swift. Josh has worked on his game and became an All Star caliber player since coming out of high school. He’s proven to produce at a high level on both sides of the ball. The only negative about him is the shot selection but even then he is one of the higher tier guys. He’s too talented to just sign to a garbage role. He just has to be reined in shooting wise. He’s more John Starks than Stromile Swift. I’d have cut Brandon Jennings before him.
Maybe my criticsm of Josh was overly harsh, but you said it in your other post, that his basketball IQ is not on the same level as his talent. That right there is the reason he had to be let go. A player who has all the gifts in the world, but doesn’t know how/when to use it isn’t much good. Especially at his current price tag.
I think however SVG will be moving BJ in the near future. He is more serviceable and cheaper at the moment, but agree he has no business being a starting point guard in this league.
True. I just don’t agree with the move entirely because of how the Pistons were put together and that there had to be more going on behind the scenes. That move sort of sounds like the scapegoating that Carmelo Anthony’s getting lately.
The move definitely smells of something more under the surface. Especially since Monroe wants out, so I wonder if SVG did this to placate him so he will resign in the off season.
But the Anthony story is a whole other ball game. I agree the guy is balling out of his mind, but he is also balling out of the triangle offense which is no doubt upsetting everyone else on the team. Yes the team talent is horrible, but what is the point of ‘Melo going for his, if the team is going nowhere?
Van Gundy is not a good coach nor basketball mind. he only won moderately with a young athletic Howard. He alo was fighting with Howard before, during, and after Howard left Orlando. The owner of the Pistons was stupid for making him coach and manager of player personnel.. Stupid !!!