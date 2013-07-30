Happy 50th Birthday, Chris Mullin! Watch Him Drop 38 Points On Michael Jordan

Chris Mullin has always walked on hallowed ground in the offices of Dime Magazine. As one of our favorite ballplayers of the last 25-30 years, we still feel he was super underrated. During his prime, he produced five straight seasons in Golden State where he averaged over 25 points per game. Despite playing until he was 37 years old, Mullin finished his career as a plus-18 a night scorer, and shot over 50 percent from the field, 38 percent from deep and almost 87 percent from the stripe.

On the Hall of Famer’s 50th birthday, we are taking a look back to a night during the 1991-92 season where Mullin dropped 38 and a L on Michael Jordan (and Scottie Pippen). So what that the GOAT scored 40 and missed only five shots… no one ever said Mullin was a stopper.

How good would Mullin be in today’s game?

