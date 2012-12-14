Happy Birthday Anthony Mason!

Was it the hair? Perhaps not, but that didn’t exactly hurt. Was it the game? No one could ever quite figure out what to do with him, not even Pat Riley, but that probably wasn’t it either. Was it the style? The physical play, the swagger, the “can’t stop, won’t stop” play on the court? Maybe. Even during his prime, Anthony Mason was never a superstar. But he was a good player on some fun teams, and while no one in Milwaukee will look back fondly on him, the people of New York, Charlotte and Miami (his lone All-Star appearance) still reminisce.

Is he one of the best Knicks ever?

