Happy Birthday, Deron Williams! Here Are The 10 Nastiest Crossovers Of His Career

Out of all his skills and tendencies, maybe Williams’ most recognizable asset is his ridiculous killer crossover that has been putting opponents on watch since his debut in 2004. When he’s not taking out Knicks fans, he’s one of the best in the game at ankle-breaking. To celebrate his birthday, we decided to put together a list of his best crosses over the course of his career…
*** *** ***
10. Matt Barnes Double-Crossover
Barnes is looked at as one of the better, peskier defenders in the league, but D-Will is able to shake him off with a patented double-crossover.
9. BKN Cross Against Cavs
Williams freezes the entire Cavalier defense after pulling a disgusting move on Shaun Livingston. This was one of his only three regular season dunks this year, so we find it fitting it came after a cross like that.
