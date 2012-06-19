Happy Birthday Dirk Nowitzki! Remembering His Finals Brilliance

06.19.12 6 years ago

Dirk Nowitzki turns 34 today, is there a better time to have a birthday if you’ve just had a huge NBA Finals? Only a year ago was Nowitzki hitting one one-legged fall-away jumper after another to push Dallas past Miami, 4-2, to win the franchise’s first NBA title.

While Nowitzki is the no-brainer choice as the best NBA player to be born today (next highest birthday boy’s points per game average: Skeeter Swift) he’s also a year removed from compiling a fantastic playoff performance. He averaged 26.8 points per game last year, including 26.0 in the Finals and 9.7 boards. Thanks to the NBA’s video, remembering his clutch moments to beat the Heat in the Finals is even better in slow-mo.

What was his trademark moment of the Finals?

