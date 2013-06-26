Happy Birthday, Iman Shumpert! His 23 Most Stylish Moments

06.26.13 5 years ago
Iman Shumpert has a comfort level for being brazen with his clothes, something not uncommon in today’s NBA. Shumpert just finished his second year in the NBA and did so after recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during Game 1 of the playoffs in 2012. Shumpert was able to find his groove by the end of this season and that wound up paying huge dividends during the playoffs. Playing spectacular defense, grabbing six rebounds per game and shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range during the postseason are all signs that Shumpert is continuing to progress as a player.

In honor of Shumpert’s 23rd birthday, we compiled a list of some of his raps, clothing styles, and his sneakers. Here are his 23 most stylish moments.

23. Attractive women, cars, and an outfit to boot.
When you have a full entendre of those three things you really can’t lose.

22. Timberlands
These are probably the most interesting Timberlands I’ve ever seen. The custom design by Shumpert shows off some of his creativeness when designing shoes.

21. Swag and Sinbad
A lot is going on in this picture so I’ll give the readers a second to process. Okay. It’s hard to choose the flashier of the two but I know Shumpert has him beat on the chains.

