Happy Birthday Kobe Bryant! 33 Numbers On The Black Mamba

It’s someone’s birthday today. Yep,has turned 33 years old. He’s officially in the latter third of his NBA career. I remember watching the 2008 Olympics, with Kobe playing on his 30th birthday, and thinking “Damn, dude is getting old.” Three years later, that number is only going up.

I had planned for a few weeks on doing some mega-piece of words on him. But I’ve written a lot on Kobe himself and his best plays, so at this point there really isn’t much else I can say on the man. At this point in his career, nearly everything can be explained in numbers, and the sole purpose of the rest of his career is to get more numbers: break six rings, catch Kareem‘s 38,387 points, etc.

You can’t use numbers to define Kobe Bryant. But you can try. They tell part of the story. One of my favorites: he has 5 Dime Magazine covers. That’s big. Here are another 33 interesting numbers about the now 33-year-old Kobe Bryant…

1) Highest season PER was from 2005-06: 28.11

2) That season, he also had by far the highest usage rate (35.3) of any player ever since they started keeping track

3) He might’ve reached his overall individual apex at 24, dropping 30, 7, 6 and 2.2 steals a night in 2002-03

4) In January of that season, he averaged 43.4 points a game, the highest number for any player besides Wilt Chamberlain

5) In February of that season, Kobe scored 93 points (27-48 shooting) on Denver within seven quarters in 24 hours

6) During his string of 35-point games, he scored 551 points in 13 games

7) During that same stretch, he scored more points than any other Laker besides Shaquille O’Neal and Derek Fisher had over the entire year to that point (this was in February mind you)

8 ) He once took 47 shots in a 2002 game in Boston

9) Last season, he actually averaged 26.9 points per 36 minutes, the third-highest number of his career

10) Last season, he also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes, his best overall numbers since he was 29 years old

11) He has five 60-point games

12) Four of those 60-point games came in a span of 457 days (Dec. 20, 2005 â€“ March 22, 2007)

13) Including playoffs, he has 117 40-plus point games and 25 50-plus games

14) In 2006-07, Bryant had 10 50-point games, the only player besides Chamberlain to do so in a season

15) In his 55-point game against the Wizards in 2003, Kobe scored 23 points during a 5:42 stretch in the first half. With 4:45 still left in the second quarter, Kobe hit a jumper to give him 40 points