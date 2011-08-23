Happy Birthday Kobe Bryant! 33 Numbers On The Black Mamba

I had planned for a few weeks on doing some mega-piece of words on him. But I’ve written a lot on Kobe himself and his best plays, so at this point there really isn’t much else I can say on the man. At this point in his career, nearly everything can be explained in numbers, and the sole purpose of the rest of his career is to get more numbers: break six rings, catch Kareem‘s 38,387 points, etc.
You can’t use numbers to define Kobe Bryant. But you can try. They tell part of the story. One of my favorites: he has 5 Dime Magazine covers. That’s big. Here are another 33 interesting numbers about the now 33-year-old Kobe Bryant…
*** *** ***
1) Highest season PER was from 2005-06: 28.11
2) That season, he also had by far the highest usage rate (35.3) of any player ever since they started keeping track
3) He might’ve reached his overall individual apex at 24, dropping 30, 7, 6 and 2.2 steals a night in 2002-03
4) In January of that season, he averaged 43.4 points a game, the highest number for any player besides Wilt Chamberlain
5) In February of that season, Kobe scored 93 points (27-48 shooting) on Denver within seven quarters in 24 hours
6) During his string of 35-point games, he scored 551 points in 13 games
7) During that same stretch, he scored more points than any other Laker besides Shaquille O’Neal and Derek Fisher had over the entire year to that point (this was in February mind you)
8 ) He once took 47 shots in a 2002 game in Boston
9) Last season, he actually averaged 26.9 points per 36 minutes, the third-highest number of his career
10) Last season, he also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes, his best overall numbers since he was 29 years old
11) He has five 60-point games
12) Four of those 60-point games came in a span of 457 days (Dec. 20, 2005 â€“ March 22, 2007)
13) Including playoffs, he has 117 40-plus point games and 25 50-plus games
14) In 2006-07, Bryant had 10 50-point games, the only player besides Chamberlain to do so in a season
15) In his 55-point game against the Wizards in 2003, Kobe scored 23 points during a 5:42 stretch in the first half. With 4:45 still left in the second quarter, Kobe hit a jumper to give him 40 points
That boggled my mind right there
40 points with ALMOST 5 minutes left in the 1st half? how is it he only got 55? dude coulda gone for 70 or 80 or something
Granted, this was 03…so Shaq probably demanded he get teh ball and Kobe stop shooting so damned much…
“couple of interesting stats: Kobe had games with 62 against Dallas, 56 against Memphis, 52 against Utah and 51 against Denver and either sat for the entire fourth quarter or pretty much all of it”
whooooooooooo
coulda gone for 70-80 each of those gamesssss
especially that Dallas game , u all remember, Kobe had the MAvs outscored 62-61. He coulda gone for 80 something, he was that Hot.
ok i’ll stop now, i’ve read through all the stats
happy bday kobe!! have a great day…hope we get a full season and yeah, ithe xmas vii shoe better be hot! cant wait for the lower merion cw!
the season he averaged 35pts HE should have been MVP (I think stevie nash won it).
Kobe is gonna go to the Hall of Fame; but imagine when he does, he probably would have played 18 seasons. 8-10 of those as (quote, unquote) “the best player” in the game/world….and he will ONLY have ONE mvp award to his credit. ONE. UNO.
if your not shaking your head on that shit; I dunno what you should be doing.
(side note) didnt Shaq just retire with only 1 mvp award too?…who does the voting on this shit?…these sports writers dont have a clue. they suck at their own craft.
any…Happy Bornday Mamba….
#14 is pretty impressive.
10 50pt games in ONE season. TEN!
amazing.
Think about tha??…..that is a player scoring 50+ points every 8 games (about every 2-3 weeks).
If Kevin Durant did that next year, yall would be calling him the greatest scorer/player ever.
TEN 50pt games in ONE season??!!?…simply marvelous!
Nobody scores fifity anymore, how many 50s last season?
The craziest has to be Kobe playing 38 finals games! Amazing!
The craziest number is that he is 33 and still one of the best 5 players in the leagues.
#31 – Shaq shouldn’t be on the list!
#15 is KRAAAAAZZZZYYYYY!!!!
Kobe aint goin to the HOF til bout 2021 lol! But thats jus cuz you gotta wait 6 years after you retire and Kobe’s ever-evolving game could have him playing atleast another 5 years at a high level. He mite not catch Kareem but he has a good chance of catching Karl Malone on the all time points scored list…