Happy Birthday, Ray Allen! Check Out His 5 Most Clutch Moments

Being a great shooter is an art form. Anybody can pick up a ball and propel it towards a hoop, but there have only been a select few players that time and time again could hit a shot in the big moments when their teams needed them to most. Players likeanddid it before him andcould eventually close in on his newly minted records, yetis the greatest shooter the NBA’s ever seen.

Allen has been the man to seal victory for his teams numerous times. Pressure is said to make diamonds and Allen has sure shown to be just that. When it comes to describing Ray-Ray’s demeanor at the end of games, the words of Mr. Shawn Corey Carter say it best, “the pressure’s on, but guess who ain’t gonna crack.” To celebrate him turning 38 today, we give you a look at five shots and end of game performances that Jesus Shuttlesworth will always be remembered for.

Game-winner/eight three-pointers vs. Suns

In the 2005-06 season, Ray Allen was still stuck in the upper Northwest trying to carry a faltering Seattle Sonics team. Though the team would only win 35 games, Allen put on a memorable performance against back-to-back MVP recipient Steve Nash and the Phoenix Suns, who would finish first in the West that year. Allen would drop 42 points and net eight three-pointers (while on the road). With 2.5 seconds left in double OT, Allen caught the inbounds pass near midcourt, took one dribble in and swished a 27-footer for the win. (And as a bonus, enjoy the old school Ray Allen highlights, where he shows off much more than his spot-up shooting abilities.)