Happy Birthday Scottie Pippen! Celebrate With His Top 10 Career Dunks

It only does a disservice to Scottie Pippen by calling him a sidekick if you forget that he played that role but was still so much more. A devastating defender, brilliant playmaker, and one of the most versatile players in league history, Pippen’s place in basketball annals is appropriate – he’s not a Hall-of-Famer by accident.
But we still never saw Scottie completely unleashed but for Michael Jordan’s brief NBA hiatus, when he took on the Chicago Bulls’ primary scoring load and emerged as the legitimate alpha dog that served as a blueprint for players like Grant Hill and LeBron James. Pippen showed us then that he could do what seemed like more than he was doing previously; scoring, after all, looms largest in basketball. But even that thinking betrays his value to the Bulls’ incredible 1990s dominance. Whether Jordan was on the floor or otherwise, Pippen was already doing so, so much to elevate Chicago to heights we haven’t seen since.
Scottie was a point guard and a power forward. A playmaker and spot-up shooter. A dominant penetrator and viable post-up threat. An offensive hub and a defensive beast. A sidekick, yes, but one so overqualified that he performed at a level easily belying that lazy description.
Perhaps more than anything, Pippen was simply great. In honor of the basketball legend’s 49th birthday, celebrate that greatness by watching this epic video of his top 10 career dunks.
(Video via NBA)
Where does Pippen rank all-time?
Say what you like, but Pip was my fave player on the Bulls. And that number 1 dunk is my second all time fave, only behind Kemp’s dunk THROUGH Lister’s face.
The smile after…as well as Ewing when he did falling and pushing at him to try to get up off the floor…
Pippen was always slashing and putting people on alert…very under valued aspect of his game…he was long, lean, but strong.
Guys don’t dunk on people as hard these days…I can only really think of maybe 3-4 guys in todays NBA that really go to the basket with bad intentions regularly…
I think that is also a sign of the game changing. I wasn’t a huge fan of the basketBRAWL era, with the low scoring nights, but at the same time it forced guys to go hard at the rim, as they knew they were going to get put on their ass. These days they don’t have to go as hard, as they know the defense will have some ridiculous flagrant foul called.
What I definitely miss though is the taunting and trash talking. I mean it’s part of the game and if you pull of a dunk like Pip’s, then it Ewing deserves to hear about it.
Scottie Pippen is definitely my favorite player that I’ve watched growing up…I was in awe of Jordan, but inspired by Pippen. He was a guy who could never do enough to please people. He was always slighted for playing with MJ. When I read/heard people discredit Pippen because he grow into the league as the 2nd best player to MJ on a team it only seals the fact that they know nothing.
Pippen in my eyes is a top 20 player of all-time. He wasn’t just a water boy to Jordan, but he pushed Jordan as well. People give Jordan the credit for “The Breakfast Club”, but at the time players was giving Scottie the credit for starting that as MJ worked out with a trainer all his own…
On the court Pip was they guy to fill all gaps and afford Jordan the bad shooting nights or the ability to rest his legs a bit during the grind. You have to look no further than playoff matchups and what coaching decisions were made to neutralize opponents than what role Scottie played. Exploit his mismatch on the post…exploit his mismatch against forwards with his ball handling and quickness…exploit his mismatch against opposing guards to see the entire floor as a big point guard and distribute, and certainly exploit his ability to guard 4 positions at an elite level to guard a Magic Johnson to a Mark Jackson at the point to slow down the opposing teams offensive flow.
Pippen was a guy that was the prototype that lead to a Grant Hill that lead to a LeBron James…I’m not sure how much those two players attribute what they do to Pippen, but I’d love to ask them both that question.
Top 20 player…He was one of few people who it is considered an insult to say he was second to Jordan…just laughable. He is a champion, competitor, and a self-made blue collar guy that found away to be elite.