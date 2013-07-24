Happy Birthday, Skip 2 My Lou! Watch His 10 Greatest Moves

Rafer Alston aka Skip 2 My Lou is widely considered one of the best streetball players of all time. As a youngster, he built his legend on the playgrounds of New York City, but unlike a majority of his AND1 cohorts, Rafer was able to make the leap to the NBA. He had a respectable journeyman’s career with the Bucks, Nets, Raptors, Rockets, Heat and Magic. (He even made it to the NBA Finals in 2009 with the Magic) Most recently, Alston has been traveling with the Ball Up Streetball Tour. In honor of Skip’s birthday, we bring you some of the most memorable moments of his career.
10. RAFER ALSTON Goes Skip 2 My Lou on SASHA VUJACIC
9. RAFTER ALSTON Verse SKIP 2 MY LOU
For one hot minute, Alston forgot he wasn’t at the Rucker and started dribbling circles around Vujacic.
Rafer’s transition from the playground to the NBA wasn’t always a smooth one. As in the previous video, every now and then his alter ego “Skip” would make an appearance, to varying results.
