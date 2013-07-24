Happy Birthday, Skip 2 My Lou! Watch His 10 Greatest Moves

akais widely considered one of the best streetball players of all time. As a youngster, he built his legend on the playgrounds of New York City, but unlike a majority of hiscohorts, Rafer was able to make the leap to the NBA. He had a respectable journeyman’s career with the Bucks, Nets, Raptors, Rockets, Heat and Magic. (He even made it to the NBA Finals in 2009 with the Magic) Most recently, Alston has been traveling with the. In honor of Skip’s birthday, we bring you some of the most memorable moments of his career.

10. RAFER ALSTON Goes Skip 2 My Lou on SASHA VUJACIC

For one hot minute, Alston forgot he wasn’t at the Rucker and started dribbling circles around Vujacic.

