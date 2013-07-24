Happy Birthday, Skip 2 My Lou! Watch His 10 Greatest Moves

#Video
07.24.13 5 years ago
Rafer Alston aka Skip 2 My Lou is widely considered one of the best streetball players of all time. As a youngster, he built his legend on the playgrounds of New York City, but unlike a majority of his AND1 cohorts, Rafer was able to make the leap to the NBA. He had a respectable journeyman’s career with the Bucks, Nets, Raptors, Rockets, Heat and Magic. (He even made it to the NBA Finals in 2009 with the Magic) Most recently, Alston has been traveling with the Ball Up Streetball Tour. In honor of Skip’s birthday, we bring you some of the most memorable moments of his career.

[RELATED: The Top 10 Ballhandlers Since 2000]

*** *** ***

10. RAFER ALSTON Goes Skip 2 My Lou on SASHA VUJACIC
For one hot minute, Alston forgot he wasn’t at the Rucker and started dribbling circles around Vujacic.

9. RAFTER ALSTON Verse SKIP 2 MY LOU
Rafer’s transition from the playground to the NBA wasn’t always a smooth one. As in the previous video, every now and then his alter ego “Skip” would make an appearance, to varying results.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSAND1AND1 MixtapeDimeMagPlaygroundRAFER ALSTONSkip 2 My Louvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP