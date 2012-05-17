Happy Birthday Tony Parker! His Top 10 Moves In The NBA

05.17.12 6 years ago
The Spurs are now officially old. Okay, so their average age (26.9) is actually the lowest of the Tim Duncan era. But Danny Green, Tiago Splitter and Kawhi Leonard are not the Spurs. Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker are. Up until today, whenever you talked about age with the Old Reliables, you could always add a “but” at the end. But Tony Parker is still young. Well, he finally hit a milestone today. Parker is now 30 years old.

And yet as Parker has proved this season, the age thing doesn’t really matter. He nearly won an MVP after leading the Spurs to a No. 1 seed in the West by averaging 18.3 points and 7.7 assists. This year turned into perhaps the best season of his career, and yet nobody noticed. They were too wrapped up in other point guard “stuff” like Derrick Rose‘s MVP defense, Kevin Durant versus Russell Westbrook, and Ricky Rubio‘s actual existence as a great basketball player.

Even during the process of putting together this list, it was ironic to find only a handful of Parker plays on YouTube. You’d think a four-time All-Star who’s been in the NBA since 2001 would be all over YouTube. But no, the Spurs still get no respect. As a birthday present, we’re giving you the 10 best moves of Parker’s career. Or at least, the ones I could find.

