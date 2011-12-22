Happy Holidays: Foot Locker x Dime Gift Card Giveaway!

Thanks to everyone who posted their Christmas wish list on the site yesterday for this contest. We really honestly wish we could give every one of our readers a gift like this for the holidays – the Dime Crew is nothing without you guys.

We had to pick four winners though, and here they are (by commenter handle name):

1. mgoss79

2. Craig Ortega

3. Imperial-Mel

4. lifep

Each one of you guys, email us at contest@dimemag.com with some sort of proof it’s you and well work on getting you your gift certificate.

Thanks!

‘Tis the season of giving and that’s exactly what we’re going to do today. How’s this for a holiday giveaway from your friends at Dime and Foot Locker? We have four $50 gift cards for use at any Foot Locker store in the U.S. or Cananda, as well as Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and their corresponding web sites if you’re doing your shopping online.

Here is all you need to do to win one of these:

Give us your Christmas list of gear you want to cop at Foot Locker and what exactly you would put you $50 towards in the comments section below or on Dime’s Facebook page.

We’ll pick our four favorites and announce the winners at 6 p.m. ET today. We’ll contact you, get your address and do our best to get you your gift cards in time to use them for the holidays.

Sound good?

Have at it…

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook