Happy Holidays From Dime: $7 For A One-Year Subscription

12.09.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Need a great present this holiday season, and none of these worked out for you, we’ve got just the thing. For all of you that don’t already subscribe to Dime, grab a one-year subscription to the best basketball magazine on the planet for only $7. Here’s how:

Thanks to Groupon, all you have to do is CLICK HERE to subscribe. Already have a subscription? Great. Get one for your buddy, your boss or your even your bank teller.

What’s the first issue of Dime that you remember seeing?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

