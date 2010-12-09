Happy Holidays From Dime: $7 For A One-Year Subscription

Need a great present this holiday season, and none of these worked out for you, we’ve got just the thing. For all of you that don’t already subscribe to Dime, grab a one-year subscription to the best basketball magazine on the planet for only $7. Here’s how:
Thanks to Groupon, all you have to do is CLICK HERE to subscribe. Already have a subscription? Great. Get one for your buddy, your boss or your even your bank teller.
What’s the first issue of Dime that you remember seeing?
I started subscribing after Jermaine O’Neal was on the cover.
this is great. i got a bunch of credits from groupon the other day. it’s like i got the subscription for free!!!
Do you guys send your magazines to the Philippines?
I should have subscribed when you had the .82 cent subscription the day after Kobe dropped 82
How much for those of us up here in Canada eh?
Good idea Dime. This is why i love yall