In theory, after the Christmas shopping season is over, the last thing you would want to do is put out more money.

But if you didn’t spend every last dollar on gifts for your loved ones â€“ or on Concords â€“ the week after Christmas is actually a fantastic opportunity to find bargains as stores make room for new gear. This is especially true if you received gift cards or cash for the holidays and need a fresh pair for New Year’s, or just in general. After all, who knows better what you like than you do?

In that spirit, Dime has your bases covered with a Post-Holiday Shopping Guide. Basically, we scouted out the best after-Christmas bargains so you don’t have to, and rest assured, if you missed out on the Concords, all is not lost.

Nike.com

Your best option by far for post-Christmas shopping is Nike. The Swoosh is offering 25% off all clearance items, which in many cases have already been heavily discounted, when you enter the coupon code WAFFLEIRON at checkout.

The jewel of the sale is the Zoom Kobe VI, which edged out the LeBron 8 as my favorite sneaker of 2011, not to mention my favorite advertising campaign. Originally priced at $130, Nike has nine colorways available for $74 each [EDIT: now being sold at $99.97], a fantastic deal considering you can get 4 or 5 pairs of Kobe VI for the market rate of one pair of Concords. As a Batman aficionado, I would endorse the Dark Grey “Dark Knights,” which aren’t as striking as the Dark Knight V but are still pretty great.

If you’re not a Kobe guy, there are plenty of other stellar options in the basketball sneaker section. The Cool Grey Jordan Melo M8 runs about $81, down from $135. There are 10 colors of the LeBron Air Max Soldier V, a solid outdoor sneaker, for $84. Potentially the best deal on the site, especially if you’re a guard, is the Zoom Hyperfuse Low, which is a tough pass at $52.50 [EDIT: Now $69].

(Note: I bought this lightweight Fanatic Hoodie to run in, but it looks perfect for outdoor Winter hoops as well. While we’re at it, if you’re running to get in shape for summer ball, you can do far worse than the $58 Zoom Vomero 6, a personal favorite.)

The basketball apparel section also has some steals, particularly on NCAA swingman jerseys, which all clock in at a reasonable $45. Some that jumped out at me are Kentucky (Terrence Jones), Florida (Kenny Boynton) and Pitt (Ashton Gibbs). You can also pick up an Ohio State LeBron James jersey. (Well, not really, but they did once present him with an honorary No. 23.)

There’s honestly too much good stuff to list all of it, but whatever you’re into, it’s safe to say Nike.com has something for you. And if you screwed up on your girl’s gift? Do some damage control and have her pick out some stuff from the women’s section.