Harden Claims Ignorance Of Parsons Put-Down

Perhaps you’ve heard the condescending remarks James Harden and teammate Dwight Howard made in the wake of Chandler Parson‘s departure for Dallas. After the Rockets failed to match Parson’s near-max deal with the Mavs, Harden and Dwight basically said it wasn’t a big loss. Now Harden is wondering what all the fuss is about on Twitter.

Harden told the Philippine Star this week he wasn’t worried about the loss of Parsons because he and Dwight are the “cornerstones of the Rockets,” proclaiming “the rest of the guys are role players.” The role player designation would likely include former teammate Chandler Parsons. That same sentiment was echoed by Dwight Howard when he told ESPN Parson’s departure, “won’t affect us at all.”

Parsons, for his part, went on the Jay Mohr radio show and responded to Harden’s comments, as transcribed by ESPN Dallas’ Tim MacMahon:

“That’s a pretty ridiculous statement if he meant that,” Parsons said. “That’s part of the reason I wanted to go to Dallas, because I’m ready for that next step. I’m ready for a bigger role, and I’m ready for more leadership. “If anybody should understand that, it’s James, because he was in the same situation in Oklahoma City and then he got his chance to come to Houston and shine. I’m not real sure what that means.”

Today Harden responded to the flack he’s receiving on Twitter after his Parsons comments. But first, he claimed ignorance. By way of a USA Today screenshot because the tweet has since been taken down, Harden appeared miffed when responding to a tweet that said: “Real d*** move to say about your boy Parsons.”

He claimed he doesn’t pay attention to the negative tweets — and we don’t blame him (some of ya’ll really delight in pointing out a typo), but he must have seen, or at least guessed, the reaction after his original comment.

I dont pay attention RT @RodneySwerve: @JHarden13 I know ya read these tweets people tweet. Its a good thing you stay quiet and not lash out — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 25, 2014

Here’s more from Harden, especially in attempting to explain the hypocrisy — as noted by Parsons above — of calling Chandler a role player despite a similar situation for The Beard in Oklahoma City:

Of course! RT @dhud8: Just wondering @JHarden13 did you consider your self as a roll player on OKC? — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 25, 2014

So there you have it, we guess, Harden thinks he was a role player with the Thunder, too.

Man, the Houston-Dallas series next year has now become our favorite set of games to circle on the calendar — irrespective of the inner-state rivalry.

