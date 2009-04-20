Harlem Heights Nike AF1 Bespoke

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.20.09 9 years ago 11 Comments

Being on tv has his perks man. I went with my boy Pierre to Nike’s 21 Mercer Street Sportswear store to design a pair of Bespoke Air Force 1s.

It might not sound like a big deal but if you’re familiar with Nike ID Bespoke then you know what it is. Bespoke IDs give the creator a chance to design a sneaker from scratch. I am talking the sole, lace material, stitching, ect…

My boy Izz Mateo, who has designed some of the hottest AF1s I’ve ever seen, helped me created the Harlem Heights AF1s. Now…I don’t want to take too much credit for the design, I was a deer in headlights in the ID studio. There is just so much to choose from.

These are going to shut the block down in the summertime. I was going to ice them until then but I have to wear them tonight to this BET News Q and A with the rest of the cast. Hopefully I don’t get roasted…well at least I’ll look fresh!

Shout out to Iz, Dawn Baxter, and everyone at Nike as well as everyone over at BET. You can check out clips of me at 21 Mercer Street tonight on Harlem Heights 10pm on BET.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP