Harlem Heights Nike AF1 Bespoke

Being on tv has his perks man. I went with my boy Pierre to Nike’s 21 Mercer Street Sportswear store to design a pair of Bespoke Air Force 1s.
It might not sound like a big deal but if you’re familiar with Nike ID Bespoke then you know what it is. Bespoke IDs give the creator a chance to design a sneaker from scratch. I am talking the sole, lace material, stitching, ect…
My boy Izz Mateo, who has designed some of the hottest AF1s I’ve ever seen, helped me created the Harlem Heights AF1s. Now…I don’t want to take too much credit for the design, I was a deer in headlights in the ID studio. There is just so much to choose from.
These are going to shut the block down in the summertime. I was going to ice them until then but I have to wear them tonight to this BET News Q and A with the rest of the cast. Hopefully I don’t get roasted…well at least I’ll look fresh!
Shout out to Iz, Dawn Baxter, and everyone at Nike as well as everyone over at BET. You can check out clips of me at 21 Mercer Street tonight on Harlem Heights 10pm on BET.
red 3m, niiice
if the red under the clear sole was 3m it would be illllllll yoo.
and foolio is hella lawrys up there whats happenin lil fella?
These are dope…. the sole is creative
I like em, yo! Dont’ scuff these up! Where can we get em??
Nike Men Air Force 1 High
I dig these…I still prefer Dunks over AF1’s but I can vibe with these…
Yo CGF, I FINALLY caught Harlem Heights for the first time tonight too, although I didn’t catch the whole thing cuz of Mavs/Spurs. Sorry man, you’ll have to take it up with them…but from what I DID see, the show looked legit!
still cant beat white/white af 1’s but the brown suede and brown lacing sets it off.
But if your gonna rock these, make sure you straight lace them, they look way better straight than cross laced.
I see u boy get that money!