Harlem Heights Premiere Night

Sorry for getting back to you guys so late, but as you can imagine I have been crazy busy today. Well…last night was the night! My show premiered and I still can’t honestly believe it. The show aired at 10pm, but I was at a premiere party watching the show about an hour before.

BET held the premiere gala at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater. If you’re not familiar, the Apollo has hosted some of the African American community’s most heralded celebs. You name them, they have performed there. So, I got there and the cameras were everywhere. Reporters from damn near every media outlet were on hand. I am not too familiar with the celeb blogs, but we’re on all of them!

It was crazy man, people were all like, “What are you wearing?” “Are you feeling fabulous?!?!” The whole time I am like “WTF!?” LOL. Everyone looked great. I kept it simple: some premium denim, limited edition Jordans, and a Louis Vuitton amaran scarf…I HAD TO KEEP IT SPLASHY! Lol.

The whole night was amazing. The city council rep from Harlem presented the whole cast, along with the BET execs with the key to the city and declared it “Harlem Heights Day.” You know, i really didn’t realize how big of a deal this thing was until that moment. I mean, that’s crazy…the key to the city! Well…it might be just the key to Harlem, I am not really sure. Lol.

From what I saw, I am really happy with the show. I just hate how my voice sounds on television! I woke up today with 200 messages (between Facebook, Email, and Phone) saying the show was a good look. I really appreciate all the love we’ve been getting, especially from the DIME/94×50 fam. Joe Beaf and A.P., you guys had me rollin last night with your messages.

Stay tuned. I want you guys to know what’s going on every step of the way so I’ll be posting stuff as it happens.