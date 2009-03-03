Harlem Heights Premiere Night

Sorry for getting back to you guys so late, but as you can imagine I have been crazy busy today. Well…last night was the night! My show premiered and I still can’t honestly believe it. The show aired at 10pm, but I was at a premiere party watching the show about an hour before.
BET held the premiere gala at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater. If you’re not familiar, the Apollo has hosted some of the African American community’s most heralded celebs. You name them, they have performed there. So, I got there and the cameras were everywhere. Reporters from damn near every media outlet were on hand. I am not too familiar with the celeb blogs, but we’re on all of them!
It was crazy man, people were all like, “What are you wearing?” “Are you feeling fabulous?!?!” The whole time I am like “WTF!?” LOL. Everyone looked great. I kept it simple: some premium denim, limited edition Jordans, and a Louis Vuitton amaran scarf…I HAD TO KEEP IT SPLASHY! Lol.
The whole night was amazing. The city council rep from Harlem presented the whole cast, along with the BET execs with the key to the city and declared it “Harlem Heights Day.” You know, i really didn’t realize how big of a deal this thing was until that moment. I mean, that’s crazy…the key to the city! Well…it might be just the key to Harlem, I am not really sure. Lol.
From what I saw, I am really happy with the show. I just hate how my voice sounds on television! I woke up today with 200 messages (between Facebook, Email, and Phone) saying the show was a good look. I really appreciate all the love we’ve been getting, especially from the DIME/94×50 fam. Joe Beaf and A.P., you guys had me rollin last night with your messages.
Stay tuned. I want you guys to know what’s going on every step of the way so I’ll be posting stuff as it happens.
Thought you were great on the show last night and great on 106 & Park. Congrats man.
Jed beat me to it. We’re all proud of you – congrats.
you just set the Dime’s single-post “lol” record
man you crack me up. nice job and congratulations on the show. let’s see the sneaks you talked about.
congrats on the show. hopefully itl air in NZ, tho we dont have BET. if not guess il have to see it online.
Atta baby Chris! Loved it – our viewing party enjoyed the show, especially the part about Ashley’s feet not “throwing up gang signs.”
yea everyone seemed like they were playing to the cameras..nobody talks like that it feels like runs house mixed with baldwin hill but you were great cgf and its not because im biased lol
Nice work on the show last night, man! That shawty you were talkin is butta, yo! Go git that!
CGF-GOOD JOB ON THE SHOW-NICE TO SEE IT HAD A COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT ANGLE. A couple of those Women need to hit the gym. Interesting fashion choice with the scarf!
The feet “throwin up gang signs” was priceless. I had a nice laugh over tha..
Why them other oochie wallies such haterss????
the show’s cool man. made a point to check it out. the first episode had a damn commercial every 5 minutes tho…and my man!!!……why did you really go an do a KFC commercial?? LOL! i was like, no…. hahaha! the show’s fresh an i like it. the only real ppl so far are the brothas tho! the girls are in straight made for tv movie mode so far. they’ll probably break outta that…right? lol
Good shit,fuck one of them hoes in that show,because from the pic they bad.
yeah, i tried to watch it. really didnt get it. Its like the real world kind of. No offense to Dime.
What is the point of the show?
A bunch of nonsense drama starring people no one knows. I’ll stick to the NBA for my drama!
All I gotta say is. If we start getting a whole bunch of no basketball loving teeny boppin chicken head girls trying to give you a damn shout out with every post here in the comments section…I’m moving to NASCAR! So don’t be forgetting about us here Mr. Splashy! LOL
I can’t wait to catch the drama…and you know it’s comin. A couple of them chicks look like some real b!#CHes.
Do yer thing CGF.
congrats CGF…keep it up and represent!
keep on keepin it splashy cgf
much love and success to you hommie
The show was a good and positvie look for Harlem. Congrats keep doing your thing, you are a good dude and deserve it.
congratulations man
Congrats CGF! And great look with the Dime hoodie!
scarf is terrible.
look at your pic above; that is just horrible. hideous.
anyone notice the girl 2nd from the left has a see through top on?
@23. no never noticed that. at all.
Congrats on the show I’m about the same age as all of you an i found the show very insparational cause i got a lot of things going in philly an it just made me sit down wit my crew an try to get everybody on the same page for the future jus some young black people with a plain I love it GOOD LUCK homie…
That’s Kanye West old “jump off”, She misses the attention
CONGRATS CGF. DO YOUR THING HOMIE!
Congrats CGF show was tight and you did ya thing. Keep it moving!
Congrats fam! I was out of town and the telly I was at didn’t have BET so I missed the premier eps. I’ll definitely check it out on the next round though. And as far as the chicks…I don’t even need to tell you…do you son…lol.
That scarf was fresh. Big-Ups!!! However you should’ve smiled a lil in the above pic frownin’ makes you look a lil thuggish. Didn’t see the show though hopefully I can catch it on On Demand
Congrats on the show! (But I hope you get a little more face time on subsequent episodes!) Also, hoping for some nice babe catfighting.
Heres whats being said on the net about yall
BTW lets see those kicks and did yall get paid to do the show. I always wondered if realty shows paid you guys.
Yo CGF that scarf is fuego…where you cop that at?
No doubt about it. You were the best and nicest on the show. I enjoyed watching you.
the show is dope im cheking in tonight congrats man i wish you much success in everything you do its nice to see that the urban life is being represented in a positive light