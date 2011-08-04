Haron “H20” Hargrave Throws Fifth Annual Queen’s Day Tourney

A native of Queens, N.Y., former Romanian prohopes to bring the community together in his fifth version of the Queen’s Day 5-on-5 basketball tournament on August 20-21.

Hargrave’s event will bring the community together for food, music and an intense basketball tournament of 12 teams playing for a grand prize of $5,000 at the Roy Wilkins Park and Recreation Center in Queens. The format is a double-elimination style tournament of eight-man rosters, who will decide the winner by the end of a 20-minute game (with the clock stopping only in the last two minutes), or whomever first reaches 21 by ones and twos.

“I originally started it as a stop the violence campaign,” says Hargrave, who founded the event with friend Dave Bucknor after H2O often returned from college in California to learn friends like Sean Bell, Stack Bundles and Jam Master J had lost their lives to violence in Queens. “I wanted to bring back something positive back to Queens.”

Queens Day isn’t just basketball – vendors, musicians and food will also make up the two-day event that Hargrave hopes to be a family-oriented outing.

“You’re know you’re going to have a great day, you’re going to leave with a couple shirts, a couple CDs,” says Hargrave. “And you get some great basketball, watch some people compete for a chance to win $5,000.”

The deadline for teams to sign up and pay a $600 fee per team is August 15. Spots are still available and inquiries can be send to Hargrave himself, who says he’s grown his event by word of mouth and personally handling out fliers – after he destroys his opponents on the streetball courts, of course.

Hargrave can be contacted by phone at 718.7574234, by e-mail at stargrave3@gmail.com or on Twitter at @Stargrave_5.

We also caught up with Hargrave about his own basketball future and how nasty the Euroleague circuit can really be.