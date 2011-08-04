Haron “H20” Hargrave Throws Fifth Annual Queen’s Day Tourney

Hargrave’s event will bring the community together for food, music and an intense basketball tournament of 12 teams playing for a grand prize of $5,000 at the Roy Wilkins Park and Recreation Center in Queens. The format is a double-elimination style tournament of eight-man rosters, who will decide the winner by the end of a 20-minute game (with the clock stopping only in the last two minutes), or whomever first reaches 21 by ones and twos.
“I originally started it as a stop the violence campaign,” says Hargrave, who founded the event with friend Dave Bucknor after H2O often returned from college in California to learn friends like Sean Bell, Stack Bundles and Jam Master J had lost their lives to violence in Queens. “I wanted to bring back something positive back to Queens.”
Queens Day isn’t just basketball – vendors, musicians and food will also make up the two-day event that Hargrave hopes to be a family-oriented outing.
“You’re know you’re going to have a great day, you’re going to leave with a couple shirts, a couple CDs,” says Hargrave. “And you get some great basketball, watch some people compete for a chance to win $5,000.”
The deadline for teams to sign up and pay a $600 fee per team is August 15. Spots are still available and inquiries can be send to Hargrave himself, who says he’s grown his event by word of mouth and personally handling out fliers – after he destroys his opponents on the streetball courts, of course.
Hargrave can be contacted by phone at 718.7574234, by e-mail at stargrave3@gmail.com or on Twitter at @Stargrave_5.
We also caught up with Hargrave about his own basketball future and how nasty the Euroleague circuit can really be.
Haron Hargrave was a bust in Romania. Bad attitude, no skills whatsoever. He was just shooting the ball, and of course sometimes he would score. He was all about his points and didnt care about the team.
He doesnt say that he was getting drunk during the week, he doesnt say that they had a big budget and the players never lived up to the expectations because they were 2 busy with the off the court overseas life.
He is not a professional player, he cannot play organized ball as he cannot play the pg at 5’11. he is a shooting guard who cannot play Defense and just runs his mouth.
that thing with “coach said to win and we lost and we got fined 50%” is a good ass joke. i understand it’s a different culture but nobody does that type of ish!they were fined because they were not respecting any sort of tactical advices from coach. they were out there playin no D and playin 1 on 1 the whole time.
very very bad player…
@yoyo my friend you must be the disgruntled teammate who often got chucked and worked really hard in practice just to see no game time action LOL