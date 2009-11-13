Harrison Barnes commits to UNC

Trying to explain to my girl why I was watching a press conference for a high school kid announcing his college decision, I described the reason for the hype behind Harrison Barnes as such:

“Remember when Grant Hill came along? He’s like that. He’s the Golden Boy.”

As good as Barnes is on the court, the 6-7 wing from Ames High School (Iowa) gets just as much praise for his intelligence, maturity, poise and overall good-guy demeanor off the court. And just a few minutes ago, Barnes did what you’d expect from a kid with his brains, breaking a new-media barrier by revealing his college choice via Skype.

In a press conference from his high school that was televised on ESPNU, Barnes had laminated signs placed in front of the podium bearing the logos of his finalists: Iowa State, UCLA, North Carolina, Duke, Oklahoma and Kansas. So while you were expecting him to make the big reveal by holding up one of the signs or breaking out a cap from under the desk, Barnes said he was going to announce his choice by hitting up his future coach on Skype. There appeared to be some technical difficulties and the total execution was kind of a flop — it seems every time I see someone try to Skype, it never goes smoothly — but eventually Barnes placed his call and Roy Williams popped up on the screen.

Barnes gives UNC the top-rated recruiting class for 2010, as he joins two-guard Reggie Bullock (who plays at Jerry Stackhouse‘s old school, Kinston H.S. in North Carolina) and Virginia point guard Kendall Marshall in committing to the Tar Heels on National Signing Day.

On HighSchoolHoop.com we’ve tracked Barnes’ recruitment closely over the past few weeks, as he has kept a diary of his official visits for the site. Check HSH later today for more on the Barnes announcement and others from Signing Day.