Harrison Barnes Crushes A Nasty Slam On Aaron Gray’s Head

We joked in Smack that Harrison Barnes should be given his own dunk contest during All-Star Weekend. He’s already had about three facials this season that had us spitting out our drinks, and while this one probably isn’t as nasty as his crowning on Nikola Pekovic, it’s still probably the best play from Monday night.

Was this better than his dunk on Pekovic?

