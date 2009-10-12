Harrison Barnes’ H.S. Hoops Diary: Official Oklahoma visit

Harrison Barnes is the best high school ballplayer in the country. As the 6-6 wing from Ames, Iowa, navigates through the hectic recruiting process such a title entails, he agreed to chronicle his thoughts for us during each of his five official visits. First up was UNC; now Barnes recaps his trip to Oklahoma from the weekend of Oct. 3. Here’s an excerpt:
*** *** ***
Campus was a little dead because of the Oklahoma-Miami football game, but we still found some things to do that kept us entertained.
The next day we got up early and had breakfast. Then we toured the football facilities because the current football facilities that Oklahoma has is what the basketball team will have by the time I’m a freshman. So it was cool to see all of that.
Then we got a chance to meet the football players before they left for the big game. I met Sam Bradford, Coach (Bob) Stoops and a few other guys. I really enjoyed that.
After that we got a chance to play some pickup games, and the guys that I was the most impressed with were Willie Warren, Tommy Mason-Griffin and Keith “Tiny” Gallon. He’s lost a lot of weight. He’s down to 295 now, but that’s good because I think he used to be like 40 pounds heavier. I was also impressed with Tony Crocker; that’s who I was matched up with a lot. He was getting the best of the matchup until I adjusted to the speed. The speed of the college game is so much faster than the high school game.
From there we all had dinner at Coach Capel’s house and watched the Oklahoma-Miami game, which unfortunately Oklahoma lost. Everyone was pretty down about that. Then Willie took Doron and I out to where people like to hang out late at night. That was real cool. We got a little bit of the rock-star treatment, so that was real cool.
This would be the smart choice for you to go to Harrison. Look what happened to Blake Griffin.
Sign with the Sooner nation young man, and watch your dreams come true on Lindsay Street! Lets go Harrison!
-Ed.
My guess is this kid will end up at UNC. OU is an up and coming hoops school but that was due to Griffin.
Play in Hilton… Hilton Magic… every Big 12 game, hometown hero
Play at Lloyd Noble… decent atmosphere, not really a hero in a place where football is #1
Harrison the choice should be OU! u will make history in bringing the National title to Oklahoma with Jeff Capel, he will probably do this with you or without you, its your choice
wonder what he means by “rock star treatment.” like colorado rock star treatment?
Harrison, you need to rethink your choices and consider Minnesota. It’s going to be tough to be so far away from home. Minneapolis is two hours away.