Harrison Barnes Will Be Out ‘For A While’ With A Hamstring Injury

Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks slogged through a 24-win season in 2017-2018 and, as a result, the team was able to pull off a draft day deal with the Atlanta Hawks to secure Luka Doncic. With the off-the-charts expectations for the Slovenian prospect coupled with the addition of high-priced center DeAndre Jordan, many expect the Mavericks to bounce back in a significant way for the 2018-2019 campaign.

Dallas will have to do so under less than optimal circumstances in the early going, though, as head coach Rick Carlisle noted on Thursday that leading scorer Harrison Barnes will be out “for a while” after suffering a hamstring injury.