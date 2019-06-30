



Harrison Barnes made news in mid-June with the decision to decline a $25.1 million player option for the 2019-20 season. While many were shocked by the notion of Barnes turning down that kind of guaranteed money, the operating theory for a player in his position would be to secure multiple seasons of substantial pay and, with that in mind, Barnes reportedly nabbed a four-year, $85 million deal to stay in Sacramento, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Source tells @TheAthletic that Sacramento will finalize a four-year, $85 million deal with Harrison Barnes today. The deal declines annually, accounting for just 14% of the cap in the fourth year. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2019

The 27-year-old former NBA champion averaged 16.4 points per game in 77 appearances across two teams during the 2018-19 season. Barnes’ raw production diminished slightly upon arrival with the Sacramento Kings but, in the same breath, he connected on 41 percent of his three-point attempts after being dealt to Sacramento.



Barnes has also been consistent and durable in his career, playing 77 games or more in the last three seasons and averaging 18.2 points per contest over that time span. Perhaps more importantly, Barnes fits an exceptionally valuable archetype in the modern NBA, with the ability to function as a 3-and-D player that also contributes individual shot creation.

It might be safe to assume that, as Barnes approaching his eighth NBA season, superstardom isn’t in the former North Carolina standout’s future. Still, Barnes checks a lot of positive boxes and he will be paid accordingly.

The Kings weren’t done there, however, as Amick reports they also nabbed center Dewayne Dedmon on a three-year deal worth $40 million, getting him away from the Hawks.

The Kings are also expected to come to quick terms with Dewayne Dedmon on a three-year, $40 million deal when free agency formally opens. That deal has a partial guarantee in the third year. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2019

Dedmon has emerged as an excellent starting caliber center, providing rim protection and becoming an above-average three-point shooter in his two years with the Hawks. The Kings will hope the addition of Dedmon, combined with continued development of their young core, can help them snap their postseason drought next season.