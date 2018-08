The Team USA scrimmage that aired yesterday on NBA TV provided plenty of thrills, but the driving dunk by Harrison Barnes over the impotent defense of Ryan Anderson, might have been the play of the game.

This dunk was so sick—sorry Ryan—we had to give you another angle:

