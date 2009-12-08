Harvard’s Jeremy Lin Torches UConn For 30

Back in Dime #48, I featured Harvard University standout Jeremy Lin. A couple of nights ago, the Crimson’s 6-3 senior point guard went into UConn’s gym and got 30 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks against the 13th-ranked Huskies. UConn ended up winning the game 79-73 over Harvard, but Lin once again proved he could hold his own against the nation’s best.

Last season against a ranked Boston College team, Lin went off for 27 points, 8 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in an 82-70 upset win. In 2009-10, Lin is averaging 17.8 ppg, 4.6 apg, 5.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg and 2.4 spg for the Crimson, who are currently 6-2. “He’s one of the better kids, including Big East guards, who have come in here in quite some time,” UConn coach Jim Calhoun told reporters after the game.