The Miami Heat face an interesting summer after their 2017-18 campaign ended with a five-game loss to the Sixers in the first round of the playoffs. Miami’s team is set for years to come given their cap situation having given large, long-term deals to the majority of their roster, but there are significant questions about whether this group has already hit its ceiling and should be shaken up by way of a trade.

The player at the center of most discussion about potentially being shipped out of Miami is center Hassan Whiteside, who clashed with Erik Spoelstra and the Heat coaching staff towards the end of the season over playing time. Whiteside regularly found him being benched late in games when opponents went small, which led to multiple outbursts over the final weeks of the season and postseason.

Pat Riley wasn’t shy in offering a critique of Whiteside in exit interviews, and the relationship between the Heat and their center seems to be frayed beyond repair. The latest video Whiteside posted to his Instagram account seems to only show that divide as he shows off his shooting range while explaining there’s a difference between “can’t shoot and not being allowed,” which seems like a pretty direct shot at the Heat.