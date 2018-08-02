Getty Image

Despite the Miami Heat’s modest and somewhat unexpected success last season, the organization and its franchise center Hassan Whiteside didn’t leave things on a particularly positive note. Whiteside had been quibbling about his role and his playing time on and off for months before the Heat got ousted in the first round against the Sixers, which eventually led the organization to hit him with a hefty fine.

Team president Pat Riley finally had enough of it and even went so far as to publicly chastise Whiteside for being physically and mentally unprepared, then later insinuating to the press that he was reconsidering his future in Miami. Riley likely discovered that there wasn’t much of a market for Whiteside, so he’s since changed his tune and has recommitted to making the relationship work.

Riles, however, stood firm in his recent comments that the onus is on Whiteside to approach this coming season with the right attitude about how he can best contribute to the team. Now, after what’s been characterized as a lengthy meeting between the two sides, Whiteside appears ready to fall in line, and he also believes that he’ll be in a much better position to succeed now that he’s had time to fully recover from nagging injuries that he believes hampered his effectiveness last season.