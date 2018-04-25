Finding A Decent Trade Involving Hassan Whiteside Is Nearly Impossible

Getty Image

Hassan Whiteside is not happy with the Heat right now after he was relegated to playing 15.5 minutes per game during Miami’s first round series loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Whiteside has voiced his frustrations with not closing out games at various points during the year, as the center has not agreed with coach Erik Spoelstra choosing to often roll with a smaller lineup in crunch time. All of these frustrations reached a boiling point as the regular season came to a close when he called it “bullsh*t” that the Heat go small against teams that lack size.

This is not a unique position Whiteside finds himself in, and it’s actually quite reminiscent of what Dwight Howard went through in Atlanta a season ago when he was rendered almost useless in the Hawks’ first round series and found himself planted on the bench for the majority of crunch time. Howard, of course, was ultimately dealt to the Hornets for Marco Belinelli and Miles Plumlee as Atlanta looked to simply get him out of the locker room.

Miami might be looking to do the same with Whiteside, as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Heat will “explore a Whiteside trade” this summer. The problem is, much like Howard, Whiteside is owed a great deal of money over the next two years ($52.5 million) and plays a non-premium position in the modern NBA, which is why Miami’s in this mess with him in the first place.