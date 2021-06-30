The Atlanta Hawks, despite Trae Young being sidelined with a foot injury, obliterated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Powered by productive evenings from a number of players — including Young’s replacement in the starting lineup, Lou Williams — Atlanta picked up a 110-88 win to even up the series, 2-2.

The story of the night for Atlanta was how a collective effort lifted them to victory in the absence of Young. Two players, Williams (a game-high 21 points) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (20) scored at least 20, while another four — Clint Capela (15), Kevin Huerter (15), Cam Reddish (12), and Danilo Gallinari (10) — scored at least 10. Williams, in particular, could not have filled his role any better, taking shots as they came in the offense and going 7-for-9 from the field and making two of his three attempts from deep with eight assists and five rebounds.

Lou Will with the sweet dish to Onyeka Okongwu for ✌️!#NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/mdb1WTEr8k — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2021

Still, no Young led to one of the most well-balanced performances that we have seen from a team all postseason.

Onyeka And-1 😤 The @ATLHawks rookie is 3-3 early in Game 4 of the #NBAECF presented by AT&T! pic.twitter.com/gCG1cO2VLO — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2021

Gallinari knocks down back-to-back triples 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8rrRsBr1xK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 30, 2021

Atlanta ahead in Game 4 after a spirited first half on TNT!@ATLHawks 51@Bucks 38 pic.twitter.com/gdv0m4tRyX — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2021

Bogdanovic from downtown 🔥 12-0 run for the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/JY1S0VqObw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 30, 2021

The stepback.

Trae approves. Make that 6⃣ threes for Bogdan Bogdanovic on TNT! pic.twitter.com/u3LC43IzVc — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2021

👌 Unbelievable outside shooting for the @ATLHawks in the 3Q of Game 4! 👌 Oculus #UnbelievablePlay pic.twitter.com/LKnW09YHHq — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2021

The exclamation point came from Capela. While not exactly known for his offensive game, the big fella was being harassed by Brook Lopez as the shot clock wound down. His only option was to fall out of bounds and hoist up a prayer, which was answered.

As for Milwaukee, next to no one had a night to remember. Jrue Holiday led them with 19 points and nine assists, while Khris Middleton scored 16 with eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. But the scoring came on both players going 6-for-17 from the field.