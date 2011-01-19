Hawks beat Heat while Joe Johnson makes late All-Star push

We’ll say this much: Had LeBron James been able to (or wanted to) convince Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to move to Cleveland last summer, they would be playing in a much more electric building for their home games. Last night, as the Heat fell behind early on the scoreboard and couldn’t penetrate Atlanta’s brick wall of a defense, the Miami crowd was more dead than Dr. Conrad Murray’s office phone … LeBron was back after missing two games with an ankle injury, while Bosh sat out with his own ankle injury. Marvin Williams (back) and Jeff Teague (bench cramps) didn’t play for Atlanta, and neither team could get an offensive rhythm going. Mario Chalmers‘ three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer was the only thing keeping Miami from ending the quarter in single digits, and they fell behind by 13 before LeBron and Wade led a 16-2 run capped by Joel Anthony snuffing a Joe Johnson dunk attempt at the rim and Eddie House sticking the go-ahead trey … The second half was back and forth, and the Hawks led by three with one minute to go. That’s when LeBron began a run â€“ covering the fourth quarter and overtime â€“ where he scored 15 straight points for Miami, including a coast-to-coast finger roll and-one late in regulation that gave Miami the lead before Johnson forced OT with a runner … In the extra frame, LeBron (34 pts, 10 rebs, 7 asts) scored all but two of Miami’s points, while Wade (27 pts) was all but invisible except for the time Josh Smith ran him over on the Hawks’ go-ahead bucket with 30 seconds left. After a terrible Heat possession that resulted in LeBron bricking a 28-footer when he could have taken Mike Bibby to the rack, Johnson added two free throws. “Well, you can make a three and foul right away,” said one Miami announcer hopefully, “but the problem for Miami is they have no timeouts.” Or the problem was they had nobody who was hitting threes (7-30 beyond the arc) … Did Joe Johnson (19 pts, 10 asts) suddenly realize he might not make the All-Star Game this year? He’s been more aggressive over the last two games â€“ last night in Miami and Monday when he dropped 36 on Sacramento â€“ than we’ve ever seen him. Last night he was in constant attack mode, like the play in OT where he caught the ball around midcourt, realized the Heat must have thought Atlanta was going to take a timeout, and exploded to the rim while Miami fell asleep to set up Jamal Crawford for a wide-open three … Speaking of explosion, J-Smoove made the play of the night when he dropped a bomb of a dunk on Anthony in the fourth quarter. Anthony was probably still thinking his night would be defined by the block he had on Joe, but now he’s back on the wrong end of the highlight … According to one Miami announcer, Mike Bibby “plays at his own pace. He doesn’t do what he can’t do.” Translation: Bibby is slow and limited, but at least he knows it … The only other NBA game last night was Bulls/Bobcats, which also went down to the wire. Derrick Rose gave Chicago a one-point lead with one minute left on a driving layup, and Stephen Jackson answered back with a jumper … With eight seconds left Charlotte was still up one and the Bulls had the ball. With everybody in the building expecting D-Rose (33 pts) to get the rock, Rose played the decoy while Kyle Korver slipped behind the defense and got a perfect pass from Kurt Thomas cutting to the rim. But Korver isn’t dunking on anybody, and Tyrus Thomas sent his layup packing. Chicago had another shot, but Rose missed a fadeaway at the buzzer … And it’s gone from bad to worse for the Blazers, who found out Marcus Camby needs surgery due to torn meniscus in his left knee. No word on when Camby might be back, but it may be too late to keep the Blazers in the playoff bracket … Your move, Jimmer: After Kemba Walker hit a game-winning shot to knock off the 7th-ranked team in the country on Monday, Jimmer Fredette had the stage Tuesday. He scored 21 points to go with 5 assists in BYU’s win over TCU. Nothing spectatcular, but the Cougars did improve their record to 17-1 … We’re out like Bibby’s speed …
Bibby is slow, we get it. He has been slow for years, so why does this make a good story once every month?
Because he is smart, experience and can hit 3’s
Bibby is still faster than Kevin Love, Cecil Turtle is faster than Kevin Love!
Blazers curse is real…
Nothing spectacular, but Jimmer DID pull up on some fool from 30+ feet like he was shooting jumper from the free throw line.
If you like your knees, stay away from Portland. Wonder why they didn’t draft DeJuan Blair.
Gerald Wallace doing his Bruce Bowen impersonation by kicking Brewer. Not as dirty as Bowen kicking Ray Allen, but still…
Let me get this straight, so because Camby has a bad knee now we can be sure that Portland is cursed?
When you’re in highschool, injuries generaly result from getting popped in the mouth with an elbow. From that point onwards, playing high level basketball you will collect a plethora of physical ailments varying in degree and you are likely to do so at an increasingly alarming rate each season. This is a game that takes a tremendous toll on the body. Camby is 37 in a couple months, been playing in the L for at least 14yrs, proceeded by 3 at UMass. At 6’11 with his atheletic brand of basketball, I think he has done quite well. For the most part, Portland ought to do a better job picking their players, and young ballers should take up Yoga (kinda joking).
If I were LaMarcus Aldridge I’d get my knees insured ASAP.
There is something up with the Blazers training staff, like they are doing some new age insane stretching or something. This is like 4 or 5 guys out with completely fucked knees…that ain’t right.
Hawks/Heat game was ugly last night–horrible shooting from both teams–, except for overtime.
Heat may have a handful of highlights each game, but watching Wade shoot free throws all night probably has sleep-induced the season ticket holders by now. (And Wade fouled the hell out of Smoove on that overtime drive.)
Yeah, I don’t get the bashing of Bibby about once a week. He actually is having a great year. Four for 8 last night on 3s, I believe (only guy hitting worth beans from outside); he has hit a 3 in 27 straight games now–not too shabby. JJ should learn a bit from Bibby to know his limits; he was alright last night, but too much iso Joe still, particularly in first period.
No mention of Horford getting injured in third and sitting out rest of game? Horford is first Hawk that deserves all star game this year; JJ missed about 8 games also (with Hawks doing alright in that stretch).
Miami 2 superstars (well, 2 plus Bosh) + 9 scrubs does not equal championship.
Poor Teague. Guy actually has been playing well (when he has had the chance) this year. (A contrast to Zaza’s play.)
Click my name to see video of Josh Smith cramming on Joel Anthony… See how to change your fantasy karma too!
Speaking of “karma”… Miami has lost 4 since LeDouche’s tweet!
First & Foremost says:
If I were LaMarcus Aldridge I’d get my knees insured ASAP.
Why you need to say something like that?
I’m sorry for saying that. My bad, please excuse me. Their team is so healthy when it comes to knees.
Jeff Pendergraph is having a career year.
Greg Oden is living up to potential.
Brandon Roy is considering entering the dunk contest.
Marcus Camby is as healthy as an Ox
Joel Przybilla has a perfect attendance record.
So if LMA wants to opt for the stairs instead of the escalator that is his prerogative.
Hahahaha, yeah the Trailblazers are f’ed up with knee injuries. I mean wow, is thus like the 6th one this year? LMA damn sure insure those knees.
Tonight is Blake Griffin vs Kevin Love. I don;t care how bad their records are I damn sure am watching, and I’m surprised if any one else who loves basketball isn’t.
Btw First and Foremost for POTD
The Blazers’ training staff should be fired… rubbing hot vinegar on achy joints, rosemary oil on sore muscles, magnetic therapy for back pain.
Try some tiger balm, cortisone, and vicodin like all the other training staffs. I hear HGH works wonders too (Rashard Lewis may suck but he’s still healthy). Haha
I guess the abundance of knee injuries is a sign that Nike makes some pretty bad shoes also right? Wrong, Portland is dealing with players who have played year around basketball since they were 8 or 9 years old. We aren’t going to see guys as old as Cap (Kareem) or Kevin Willis in the league anymore, well maybe Grant Hill (that hoodoo be strong in the desert). Because kids no longer cross train, they specialize, more guys are getting hurt younger and younger. Just my observation, who knows.
Chris B.
arch-usa.com
On a night when they weren’t shooting well I couldn’t understand why Wade and LBJ kept settling for jumpers.
Didn’t make much sense while watching and the net result is what I expected. A close loss because no one can stick a ‘j’ late.
Still ATL knows they can’t compete with the Heat come playoff time.
So I guess Chris Bosh is an MVP candidate now huh?
At least to all you donkeys who say “if the team can’t win without him it proves he’s a top candidate to be MVP”
Today the Suns (4th in ORtg) will face the Cavs(29 in DRtg). How many points will they score? 200?
@Mtx – I’m guessing the Suns will play down to Cleveland and out up about 115
And by “out” I meant “put”
Heat returning to ‘Lebron and Wade NBA 2k’ mode, and DAMN, it is really painful to watch. Come on now Bron, we were loving you as the Villain of Douche, why you have to return to Iso-ball again?
And anyone see that weird sequence where the Heat players were looking at their bench, and Eddie House is yapping (nothing new there), while completely forgetting that the ball is IN play, which resulted in a Joe J drive and kick to Crawford, which made the 3?
@Pais- are you that naive- Something is definitely wrong with playing for Portland. Damn near every player goes out with some type of significant injury. Its a fact!!!!!!!
And I just want to applaud Austin Burton for having the balls to actually write a trolling article (ZBo Allstar) that was meant to attract reader interest and increase traffic…. BECAUSE HE FUCKING CAN.
As some of the internet community will say:
Epic, epic troll. LOL.
You win this time, Burton.
To Lebron Lovers and Cav Haters, records for the first 43 games:
Cavs 09/10 : 32-11
Heat 09/10 : 30-13
You’d think the Heat were on pace for 72 wins (which was dashed two losses ago) and the Cavs couldn’t field a team around Lebron?
Karma is a bitch!
Love and Griff tonight: Over/Under on total points and boards between the two. Going with 85
Lebron singlehandedly kept the heat in the game.
he also singlehandedly cost them the game with the two bricks he threw at end of regulation and OT.
seriously the one in regulation? they didnt even need a 3 to win! go for a short jumper or try to draw a damn foul!
I thought he went to the Heat so he didn’t have to carry the team. That was alot of iso, and you don’t drive because Bibby is guarding you? Can Bibby even move side to side anymore?
@Fk
Great point on people being out, injured and supposed MVP’s. I agree! Would anybody say Chris Bosh is a MVP candidate or the best player on Miami’s team? And Miami is not Chicago (Boozer) or Dallas (Nowitski), they have two players better than Bosh to fill his space.
Speaking about injuries, this Miami loss just goes to show how good and well balanced the Celtics are.
There are teams that have had no injuries that are playing absolutely out of their mind, like San Antonio, that the Celts are only 1 1/2 games behind in the loss column. And then you have teams like the Heat, Mavericks or Bulls, that get 1 or 2 injuries for a few games, who go on losing streaks or lose games that they should win (Bulls & Heat last night). The Celts, have a better record than all those teams with one or two injuries for a couple of games (Dallas, Chicago, Miami), though they’ve lost starters and their best players to injury in 70+ games. But you still hear people complain about injuries for their team, tell you their Eastern team is better or say the Celtics are too old, etc.
@ Claw
Good points. I’m watchin the game, Bron scores like 15 straight, gets Bibby switched onto him….then jacks up the 30 footer for the game. WTF? Then he does it again at the end of overtime. Just sad to see D-Wade givin up the ball at crunchtime(when he’s legitimately one of the top 3 slashers and foul drawers on the planet) so Lebron could jack 30 footers. Wade didn’t even look at him after regulation when they were strollin back to the bench.
Props to Joe Johnson for doin what he got paid to do. Now, KEEP doin it…
@BostonGuy … just an FYI that Boozer isn’t the MVP candidate on the Bulls. It’s time for people (Boston fans especially) to realize that Rose is the best PG in the East.
But go ahead and tell me about the odd-looking Rondo… I’ll listen.
First of all, why doesn’t DIME do an article about the fact that if D Rose could actually shoot (like the better PG’s in the league) the Bulls would win these close games. Honestly that jump shot belongs in the DLeague. Two games against Charlotte this year he’s killed the Bulls hopes of winning with that horrid shot. Rose needs to call Jesus Shuttlesworth and beg him for a clinic.
Article idea: What gift or skill would you give your favorite players in the NBA?
B Roy some new knees
Dwight a foul shot
D Rose a jumper
@north
Rose shoots 45.6% on his jump shots… not great… but not horrible either.
@north
Rose shoots 45.6% on his jump shots… not great… but not horrible either.
@sean.dynastyball
show me that stat… maybe from the field but that includes layups and dunks. His jump shot is weak and will show it’s ugly face once again in the playoffs. Ask Mario Chalmers, I know he remembers how bad Rose’s jumper is.
@north – don’t bring up Ray Ray after bricking away in the championship last year, that was ugly to watch. I couldn’t believe he was missing wide open Js then have to give Kobe another ring, that was depressing.
Wasn’t Nash a rare 50/40/90 guy last year?
Hit FG 50%, 3 point 40% and FT at 90%, Mark Price did that a few years in a row. Tough for guards to hit a high FG%, but Stockton was another that regulary was over 50% from the field.
@north
Check it out on 82games… he shoots around 58% from “close” and 100% on dunks. The jump shooting stat is strictly jump shots.
fuck the heat fans are hot gahbage…ive never seen more deader arenas..and ive been to games in atl and jersey
it must be boring as shit watch JeBron Lames and Dwayne Wayne shootin free throws all day…and i wonder if RuPaul is gunna get on whoever was guardin Al Horford and tell em that they cant be guardin people that close cuz u might make em sprain their ankle..
seriously does dime think the heat can do no wrong??no mention of JeBron gettin his shaggy on and sayin It Wasn’t Me about those karma tweets..nothin about RuPaul sayin u cant dive for the ball cuz u might hurt someones widdle tootsies..i dunno hoos in their asses more..dime or the refs
The Korver back cut play is a good example of why the Bulls need another explosive player who can create his own shot. But then again if Boozer and Noah were healthy maybe it would have been different.
Marcus Camby needs to retire.
@kariz – Don’t diss Camby, dude is perfect for any system, gets boards, blocks shots and occasionally shoots the ball with pretty good accuracy. Suns will take that in a heartbeat, Gortat looks lost playing big minutes.
Interesting clause in Gortats contract. He is not allowed to perform in any “duels” or his contract can be voided. I wonder if he is a Highlander?
@north
you cant drive to the basket on every play idiot
you gotta launch a jumper once in a while so defenders need to play closer, making it easier to beat them of the dribble
@DDynasty & North
D Rose
45% Shooting %, 20 shots a game front the point guard position.
Not great and certainly not good for a point guard that shoots so much.
If you going to take that many shots or score that much points and be the leader scorer on your team from the point guard position, the least you can do is be efficient. D Rose is not.
That’s not the only game winning shot, free throw or turnover that he’s been involved with that cost the Bulls a game either.
@Seandynasty
You missed the whole point.
Both my arguments were more about Boston’s strength and balance.
But I wouldn’t expect a Bulls/Rose fan to understand that or the finer nuances of the game and season.
I see you still don’t understand!!
@Seandynast & North
I read more of your threads.
Bottom line, Rose is a 45% shooter from the field and has some awful shooting nights in many of the Bulls loses. He was more of a point guard and less of a shooting guard in a point guards body, he wouldn’t have such awful shooting nights.
And if he keeps going to the basket like that, he’s eventually going to get hurt. There have been many point guards over the years (and in the league now) that have great hops and body control; but most of them don’t go inside with the trees on a regular basis, cause they know they’ll eventually get hurt or break down.
I wouldn’t be surprised (though I certainly don’t wish it) if that happened to Rose. At his small size, he needs to play a more conventional point guard role (with the scoring if he could shoot better).
I think it will hurt him/Chicago in the playoffs (i.e. they won’t advance far) if he keeps scoring like this.
You can’t win with your point guard scoring like that.
The Knicks would dominate on offense inside the paint (Stoudamire) and from inside out (Melo). We also know who the most valuable player would be to keep on the team, but we don’t mention names. WE WANT MELO
[wewantmelo.com]
[wewantmelo.com]
[wewantmelo.com]
[wewantmelo.com]
[wewantmelo.com]
@BostonGuy
I’m no Bulls fan by any means… I might’ve been reading between the lines a little bit but I figured I’d preemptively address the pending knob slopping you were about to unleash all over your squad’s players. Oh Rondo your so good slobber slobber. Oh Ray Ray your stroke is so sweet… you can stroke me any time, oh celtics you’re all so balanced and strong… you can balance your balls on my chin any time, etc, etc, etc.
@coolbreeze 45% from the field is a damn good % for a volume scorer, anyone who takes 20plus shots a good, and doesn’t play the 4 or 5 position. How many star players in the league are there that are 50% from field and not a power player? I guarantee less than 5.
Drose can shoot and has improved his J tremendously. He has more 3s made this yr than his whole career combined. For my money, DRose is the MVP
Drose is far from the reason the bulls lost last night, he had 14fgs while the rest of the team had 16, nobody but rose could make a shot. Plus, kyle korver can’t stop a nose bleed s/o bart scott who gave up the gw fg to sjax on the same exact play as the last time we lost to the bobcats. Plus we were missing boozer or it would’ve been a blowout
Actually when I look back at the posts I might’ve been confused about who had said what exactly… but the I’ll stand by my last post. You just know a guy named bostonguy is gonna fawn over rondo and the rest at some point.
D-Rose is not a point guard. in any shape or form. a point guard is someone like Rondo.
D-Rose is bananas, though. a simply ridiculous scorer. but really he shouldn’t be playing point – someone who can actually play the position should. that way you can have possessions, maybe several in a row, that don’t involve Rose at all (especially when Booz is fit again) so he doesn’t have to be all go all the time.
I don’t understand why someone “shouldn’t” play a certain position. Why is that agrument valid? Because a player doesn’t fit a prototype? The game is evolving fellas… try and keep up.
If a player’s team is winning and in good shape to make the playoffs (not talking about Rose in particular) then why should a player be moved to another position? Because they lost a regular season game? Because the team won’t win 72 games? It’s faulty logic.