Hawks Forced To Adjust Twitter Avatar Amid 17-Game Win Streak

NBA diehards have a nearly infinite amount of reasons to glean joy from the Atlanta Hawks’ success. Among the most meta of them is that the team’s official twitter account ushered in the increasingly engaging and witty social media accounts of squads throughout the league over the past couple years. And now that the Hawks are dominating, their tweet game has reached an all-time high – such a height, in fact, that they’ve had to adjust their twitter avatar.

Atlanta has been counting out wins during its 17-game streak by adding ‘Ws’ following the necessary one in the spelling of “Hawks.” But twitter only allows so many characters in a user’s unofficial name, forcing the Hawks’ PR team to get a bit creative.

Here’s the feed following Atlanta’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. See the ‘H’ in the top-right corner of that awesome Pac-Man style logo?

Not a bad problem to have.

By the way, now that the Hawks are finally getting the attention they deserve, when will this incredible streak? The Golden State Warriors 16-game run in November seemed to dominate NBA headlines, whereas coverage of Atlanta’s stretch has been relatively fleeting.

If the Hawks take a 21-game winning streak into next Friday’s tilt with the league-leading ‘Dubs, though, we’ve a feeling the basketball world will finally come around. As for the team’s handling of its twitter avatar in that case, we’re not sure how best to proceed.

(H/T Deadspin)

