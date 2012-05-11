Hawks Forward Ivan Johnson Shows Boston A Different Bird

05.11.12 6 years ago

Ivan Johnson doesn’t go out quietly. When he played professionally in Korea, he was banned for life for making an “obscene gesture at a referee.” That is a nice way of saying he dropped a middle finger on a ref over there and was subsequently the last time he played there. Last night in Atlanta’s last game of the year, a Game 6 loss in Boston, Johnson made his mark despite getting the dreaded DNP.

Screengrabs such as the above photo show the forward, most notable for his hot start to this season and wearing a grill, flipping off a Celtics fan. Maybe if Larry Drew played his rugged forward more than 10.8 minutes per game Johnson would use that motivational energy on the floor, instead.

Via The Big Lead

