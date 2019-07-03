The Hawks And Grizzlies Agreed To A ‘Spirit Of 2016’ Trade Involving Chandler Parsons

07.03.19 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Back in the summer of 2016, the NBA saw its salary cap spike and teams threw out gigantic contracts like the fate of the world depended on it. That summer had a major impact on how a number of franchises proceeded in the years since, and now, three players who cashed in during the 2016 free agency period are on the move.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Atlanta agreed to send recently-acquired forward Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Chandler Parsons.

