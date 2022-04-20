The Miami Heat held serve in dominant fashion on Sunday afternoon, blasting the Atlanta Hawks to take a 1-0 series in the best-of-seven series. Two days later, the Hawks were much more competitive in the rematch, but Jimmy Butler led another impressive effort for Miami, holding on for a 115-105 victory.

In the opening minutes, there were brief signs of a Miami barrage that could be similar to Game 1. After the Hawks scored first, the Heat scored the next ten points, to take early control.

Kyle and Jimmy are a dangerous duo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4XYgBWsABO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 19, 2022

Atlanta would respond, though, and the Hawks were up for the challenge in a different way than Sunday. The Hawks put together an immediate 12-5 run to tie the game, and they were competitive on both ends of the floor.

Following an individual disaster in Game 1 with his worst offensive numbers of the season, Trae Young found his stride. He scored 10 points in the first quarter and 18 in the first half, getting comfortable against Miami’s switching scheme.

The second quarter was an exercise in back-and-forth basketball, with neither team leading by more than four points. There were some fireworks, though, as De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Lowry earned a double-technical for jawing.

De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Lowry going at it. Tensions running high in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/mrEs8Cu0CS — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 20, 2022

Beyond the peripheral energy, fouls were a big story. 30 fouls were called in the first half, with three regulars (Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic) picking up three for the Hawks and both Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon picking up three for the Heat. That set up alternative lineups on both sides, and Miami took it into the half with a two-point lead.