Hawks, Hornets trying to move on up; plus Steve Nash’s shot at L.A.

While Miami waits for Lamar Odom to decide if he’d rather look at sun-dipped Rodeo Drive honeys or sun-dipped South Beach honeys during timeouts for the next 4-5 years, another possible Plan B in case they don’t get Odom became unavailable. The Hawks re-signed Marvin Williams for $40 million over five years — kind of steep for a guy who wasn’t gonna get $8M a year from anyone else, but not the worst move in the world considering Marvin is a big contributor for a still-developing core unit in Atlanta. Unless something drastic happens, Marvin will always be labeled a Draft bust simply because of how much better Deron Williams and Chris Paul have been. Realistically, how much of that gap do you think he can make up? … Speaking of CP3, if he was able to spoon-feed Tyson Chandler 8-10 points a night, will he be able to make Ike Diogu look like a Lottery pick? Diogu signed with the Hornets yesterday, giving them some needed depth at the four behind David West. But is he the talent they need as a backup four? … So much for the Marco Belinelli experiment, at least in Golden State. He’s been traded to the Raptors for Devean George, which sounds like a case of either Belinelli being seriously undervalued, or his defense is just THAT awful. Belinelli can push Antoine Wright for minutes as DeMar DeRozan‘s backup; George is one of the premier “How does he keep getting work?” guys in the League … Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are close to bringing in Marcus Williams on a one-year deal where he can backup Mike Conley Jr. and make Marko Jaric trade bait once again … That leaves a few teams still looking for backup PG’s, one of them being the Knicks. (They’d like a starter, too.) Jamaal Tinsley is out there and we read somewhere that he’d gladly accept an offer from New York. Um, yeah — so would Hollis Price, Shawnta Rogers, Levance Fields, Erick Barkley, Jared Jordan and a bunch of other dudes … In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Steve Nash talked about why he signed his extension with the Suns, but took a second to take a jab at the Lakers. “No one gave us Pau Gasol for nothing,” Nash said. Guess that was more of a dig at Chris Wallace … We’ve had the debate over whether or not New York City is (still) the “basketball mecca.” A lot of readers often accuse us of pumping up NY because that’s where we’re based, but here’s a serious question for the group: If NYC isn’t the mecca of this game, what is? … The Springfield (Mass.) Armor will be the newest D-League expansion team next season, and just named Dee Brown their head coach. Brown coached in the WNBA a few years back, and most recently worked for the Magic in their front office. The Armor will be the D-League affiliate for the Nets, Sixers and Knicks, so for the sake of those fans, let’s hope Dee never has to coach Jordan Hill, Terrence Williams or Jrue Holiday. But we could see Danilo Gallinari and Chris Douglas-Roberts clocking more than a couple games under Dee’s direction … In Dime #50 (on newsstands now), our “Baller’s Blueprint” has Tyreke Evans breaking down how he plans to get buckets in the NBA. We ran that article on DimeMag.com yesterday, which led to this comment from reader Spliff 2 My Lou: “Have you ever seen the ‘euro crab dribble’? Unfortunately I have. I spent a night in a brothel in Amsterdam. That’s what I left with.” Gross … We’re out like Devean George …
1st. the knicks should sign AI
Raptors make one good move after the other, this team is playoff poised, but not a contender.
pretty sure the warriors traded belinelli cuz they hate their fans
Another classic move by Don Nelson, hope the Warriors at least save some money with the trade. There was no way the Lakers were going to get Marvin Williams since he was a restricted FA and the Lakers only have the vet minimum to spend. Me and the fat wifey have already ordered our matching his and hers, Sheldon Williams and Candance Parker jerseys.
Gotta represent LA for the Mecca
We basically have the best franchise in the NBA with the Lakers
The greatest college basketball program in the history of NCAA Basketball
NYC might have all the street ballers, but besides Dr. J, who’s actually made it out of the blacktop and onto the hardwood where it really counts?
Good question, what is the basketball Mecca? Chi-town? I don’t know. I think NY lost some of it’s shine, especially in the last few years. Yet it’s still NY, still the first city you think about when you think about ball…
smoove chip: the Lakers karma will be LO leaving and the Kobe/Pau era only gets 1 ring.
NYC definitely lost some mecca shine, but they still gotta be in the convo along with the Chi, Philly and LA
Raps keep makin sneak moves. Last I heard about Bellinelli, he had skills but Nelson wasn’t gonna let him off the pine. Raps got him for nuthin cuz George was done when he left LA. Colangelo tryin to make Bargnani real comfortable….East is nice next year: Celts, Magic, Cavs, Raps, Hawks all improved big…Still ain’t touchin the west, but the moves are nice
The better question is, “How does Mr. Adrianna Lima get work?”
Eh karma schmarma.. I don’t see the grizzlies going anywhere by being so generous with their players.
everyone knows that the Gasol trade was a total cheat… Mr. Jerry (faker) West, giving him out for garbage… and that lead to a championship… cheating…. funny… two of the lakers players are from Queens NY. Hopefully Artest raps his way into a lakers first round bust.
seriously, you guys needa stop sayin he was givin away for nothin. Pau for his brother, cap space. MORE than enuf. Steve nash needsta stop actin like a whiney lil kid, he has freakin amare stoudemire! Who is a better player than gasol anyways. if he can’t take them to the finals, i wonder why he got those mvps.-
I’m from Chi so of course thats where I’m gonna say the mecca is there. Philly and LA produces players to as well seattle making a charge as of late. With that said As much as NY gets hyped up for PG’s how many actually make a impact.(Not taking shots I’m just saying)
is there actually a grizzlies fan in existence?? (post 14)
I really can’t wait until the season starts – everything about the League is great, except watching CP3 cheat his way through games.
Other than that, the NBA is where amazing happens
F-CP3
NBA history is about the Lakers and Celtics, not the Knicks. Boston and Los Angeles have a much bigger place in the championship legacy than New York. New York has David Stern and the media, the Knicks haven’t been relevant in a long time. Even if you ignore titles and look at players, I have to think an all-time Lakers or Celtics team would crush the best NY could put together.
How is it that Don Nelson still has a job ???
NY (the state not just the city) has been the Mecca of basketball since the L started. But times have changed and NY doesn’t produce players of superstar caliber anymore. The only winning team in NY is the Liberty. The best high school/NBA/College/WNBA players do not come from NY. They do produce quality players, but so does Washington (the state).
I would say there is no Mecca right now. It’s so spread out it’s hard to call any one city the Mecca.
Amare is better than Gasol? I don’t know man, what has Amare done other than dunk alot? Gasol is a very good and well rounded post player.
MARK MY WORDS, THE MAGIC WILL WIN IN 2010! DIME, POST THAT. I WILL PUT MONEY ON THAT. WHATEVER IS NECESSARY TO PROVE THAT I WILL STAND BY MY PREDICTION, JUST LEMMIE KNOW.
In terms of basketball MECCA, i agree, it is currently spread out right now. And anyways, how do we classify a MECCA? Is it the talent of streetballers? The number of NBA players produced? The whole encapsulated, all encompassing, aggregated sum of all things basketball that is produced from a city the key? The aura? What’s the criteria? I can say this much, Chicago and Seattle have been putting some real talent into the NBA (Chicago – Dwade, Drose) (Seattle – Broy, NateRob, etc). So it’s tough for me to say.
Steve Nash is a coward. Stop worrying about what the Lakers did. They made a great trade for Gasol. Worry about what the Suns are not doing. Idiot. Why would you stay? Being loyal does not equate to being smart. Bad move for one of the greatest point guards in the history of the league who always to be a huge defensive liability. Go Lakers.
Tyreke Evans is going to be sick
@23 – you don’t sound like an upset Magic fan at all.
Love the Belinelli deal again for the Raps. Colangelo is the premier bargain bin finder.
No one gave Phoenix Pau Gasol for nothing but Phoenix gave away many 1st round picks to other teams for nothing. Nash must forgot that Phoenix gave away Rondo and Loul Deng away from nothing when they could have built a powerhouse in the West. Phoenix always was looking for a backup pg and gave one away with Rondo.
If they had not traded Deng, their lineup for the 04-05 season would have been:
Starter: NashJoe JohnsonQ. RichardsonMatrixStoudamire
Bench: BarbosaJim JacksonDeng
Memphis did give away Gasol for nothing but the Suns is the last team that should complain.
Why is everyone jumping on Steve Nash? He ain’t the first to say it and he ain’t the last to say it. The Lakers got 2 gimmes that happen to be starters, Gasol and Fisher.
Ain’t no skipping around it.
As far as basketball mecca… I tend to agree with post 20. NY might be known for their outdoor courts but y’all can thank Isiah and Starbury for messing that up for you. There is no ONE Mecca. As much as I hate to admit it, if we are going to claim ONE Mecca then LA is closer to being it then NY is. But hell talent is coming from everywhere now that the game is more global.
And Marvin Williams for $8 mill per! Wow! Think Atlanta will be screaming to get rid of him come year #4? That’s a lot to pay someone who basically just camped behind the 3 line this last year.
Marvin’s ceiling is about 18/19 points and 8/9 rebounds a game, which ain’t bad, but he’ll never approach C. Paul and Deron, who quickly became all-star level players.
Bash the Hawks all you want, but they really haven’t made a real bad deal $-wise in at least the last 10 years or so (other than Speedy Claxton). (Probably because the owners generally are cheap as hell.)
Steve Nash is just talking shit. He’s past his prime and, unless he gets traded, blew his best chance to win a chip. Or Steve Kerr blew it for him. So he just bought him off with a new contract and gave Nash one of his 5 rings.
Devean George is like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees or Freddie Kruger, they just won’t fuck up and die.
The Battle Of The Douchebags! DIME, please make it happen. LMAO
I have to agree that So Cal has to be the mecca for ball, I mean they have produced some pretty sick talent lately. Jeremy Thompson and Brandon Jennings. Mater Dei is always ranked in the top ten.
I also think Texas as a whole needs some recognition.
And this aint a shot from Nash DIME.. Everyone knows we got Gasol for a happy meal.. I doubt he would be taking shots seeing that we take his apart everytime we meet now.. And those playoff losses?? oh well at least we actually WON THE CHIP.. not played horseshoes for 3-4 years..
Well, real QQ or not, lets get some DIME tournaments going. I want to play Alfonzo (aka YOUNGFED) first!
No mecca right now.
LA is #1 candidate for mecca. They produce good ballers and as for the city they embrace the Lakers for their winning history and recent glory.
#2 – Boston. Rich history and recent winnings,fans are delirious and supportive. Quality players produced locally not enough to merit #1.
#3-4, arguably between NY and Chicago, produces quality ballers, fans embrace their big team. Not enough winning recently.
$5, Seattle. Fans and production of ballers are exceptional. No big team right now which drop them off this low.
Dime, make it happen, QQ vs. DK. Forget the rough stuff, bball is good enough and speaks the loudest, 1 on 1. Youtube that ish and it would be the most hit post you’ll ever have…
Here’s a question, who would win in a Royal Rumble to the death between:
Dwight
Lebron
Brandon Bass
Artest
Kenyon
Dwade
Boozer
I think I’d go Lebron vs Dwight as last men standing…and lebron pulls out the victory with a Ken-like dragonpunch.
Anyone else?
