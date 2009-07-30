Hawks, Hornets trying to move on up; plus Steve Nash’s shot at L.A.

While Miami waits for Lamar Odom to decide if he’d rather look at sun-dipped Rodeo Drive honeys or sun-dipped South Beach honeys during timeouts for the next 4-5 years, another possible Plan B in case they don’t get Odom became unavailable. The Hawks re-signed Marvin Williams for $40 million over five years — kind of steep for a guy who wasn’t gonna get $8M a year from anyone else, but not the worst move in the world considering Marvin is a big contributor for a still-developing core unit in Atlanta. Unless something drastic happens, Marvin will always be labeled a Draft bust simply because of how much better Deron Williams and Chris Paul have been. Realistically, how much of that gap do you think he can make up? … Speaking of CP3, if he was able to spoon-feed Tyson Chandler 8-10 points a night, will he be able to make Ike Diogu look like a Lottery pick? Diogu signed with the Hornets yesterday, giving them some needed depth at the four behind David West. But is he the talent they need as a backup four? … So much for the Marco Belinelli experiment, at least in Golden State. He’s been traded to the Raptors for Devean George, which sounds like a case of either Belinelli being seriously undervalued, or his defense is just THAT awful. Belinelli can push Antoine Wright for minutes as DeMar DeRozan‘s backup; George is one of the premier “How does he keep getting work?” guys in the League … Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are close to bringing in Marcus Williams on a one-year deal where he can backup Mike Conley Jr. and make Marko Jaric trade bait once again … That leaves a few teams still looking for backup PG’s, one of them being the Knicks. (They’d like a starter, too.) Jamaal Tinsley is out there and we read somewhere that he’d gladly accept an offer from New York. Um, yeah — so would Hollis Price, Shawnta Rogers, Levance Fields, Erick Barkley, Jared Jordan and a bunch of other dudes … In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Steve Nash talked about why he signed his extension with the Suns, but took a second to take a jab at the Lakers. “No one gave us Pau Gasol for nothing,” Nash said. Guess that was more of a dig at Chris Wallace … We’ve had the debate over whether or not New York City is (still) the “basketball mecca.” A lot of readers often accuse us of pumping up NY because that’s where we’re based, but here’s a serious question for the group: If NYC isn’t the mecca of this game, what is? … The Springfield (Mass.) Armor will be the newest D-League expansion team next season, and just named Dee Brown their head coach. Brown coached in the WNBA a few years back, and most recently worked for the Magic in their front office. The Armor will be the D-League affiliate for the Nets, Sixers and Knicks, so for the sake of those fans, let’s hope Dee never has to coach Jordan Hill, Terrence Williams or Jrue Holiday. But we could see Danilo Gallinari and Chris Douglas-Roberts clocking more than a couple games under Dee’s direction … In Dime #50 (on newsstands now), our “Baller’s Blueprint” has Tyreke Evans breaking down how he plans to get buckets in the NBA. We ran that article on DimeMag.com yesterday, which led to this comment from reader Spliff 2 My Lou: “Have you ever seen the ‘euro crab dribble’? Unfortunately I have. I spent a night in a brothel in Amsterdam. That’s what I left with.” Gross … We’re out like Devean George …