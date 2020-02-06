The Kings Are Reportedly Trading Dewayne Dedmon Back To The Hawks

Dewayne Dedmon enjoyed two very successful seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and cashed in on that this summer with a lucrative, three-year, $40 million deal with the Sacramento Kings. Unfortunately, that relationship has not worked out well, with Dedmon publicly requesting a trade earlier this year as he’s been frustrated with his role and usage.

Things had cooled on that front in recent weeks, but with the deadline looming on Thursday, Sacramento worked the phones to find a new home for Dedmon quietly. The end result is a deal that will send him back to Atlanta, who suddenly go from having a dearth of centers on the roster to two quality ones — provided Dedmon returns to form.

In exchange, the Hawks will send Alex Len and Jabari Parker to Sacramento and the Kings will send Atlanta 2020 and 2021 second round picks as well, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. The Athletic’s Sam Amick offered details on the two picks headed Atlanta’s way.

With the massive four-team, 12-player trade on Tuesday night that landed them Clint Capela for Evan Turner and the Nets 2020 first round pick and this trade, Atlanta has quickly addressed their needs at the center spot. Dedmon returns to a comfortable place that knows how best to use him, while the Kings get a replacement center this year in Len as well as some future flexibility with Len’s expiring contract and Parker possibly declining his player option — which they can use to keep Bogdan Bogdanovic this coming summer.