Hawks Officially Up For Sale; Will Stay In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks are officially up for sale. And more important from NBA fans’ perspectives, the team reportedly won’t be leaving Georgia, either.

A report from last Thursday said that 100 percent of the franchise’s stake would come on the market this week. That’s indeed the case, as team officials confirmed today.

Via the Associated Press:

The team’s owners said Thursday they have unanimously approved a plan to sell all shares. The sale would include operating rights to Philips Arena, the Hawks’ home. The sale “will commence immediately,” and the team is expected to remain in Atlanta…

Of crucial note is a report from Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Hawks will remain in Atlanta irrespective of their future buyer. Mayor Kasim Reed says commissioner Adam Silver assured him of that reality:

Mayor Kasim Reed through spokesman: "When he initially met with the NBA commissioner over selling the team, the commissioner assured … — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 7, 2015

… that one of the requirements of the sale would be that the team would stay in Atlanta. … — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 7, 2015

… “He’s confident that will happen.” — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 7, 2015

This is good news.

East-leading Atlanta is the story of the league right now, melding beautiful offense with consistent defense and one of the league’s most innovative public relations departments. Considering the dishonorable and bigoted actions of Bruce Levenson and Danny Ferry that surfaced in September, the Hawks’ all-around success is especially surprising.

If Mike Budenholzer’s team will ever endear itself to Atlanta and garner the following it deserves, now seems the time. That the team is officially being sold – perhaps to a starry ownership group, too – only adds to that optimism.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.