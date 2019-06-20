The Pelicans Will Reportedly Trade The Fourth Pick To The Hawks As The Anthony Davis Trade Expands

06.20.19

The fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has yet another home. The selection, which first belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers and went to the New Orleans Pelicans in the trade that sent Anthony Davis out west, is now headed to the Atlanta Hawks. News of the trade was broken by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Soon after, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the swap, reporting that Atlanta will send a pair of first round selections — the Nos. 8 and 17 — and the 35th pick to the second round to New Orleans. The Pelicans’ haul will also include heavily-protected first round pick next year that comes from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Additionally, the Hawks will receive two second round picks and swingman Solomon Hill.

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCameron ReddishDe'Andre HunterNEW ORLEANS PELICANS
