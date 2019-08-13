The Hawks Schedule Release Video Inspired By ‘Atlanta’ Is Pretty Incredible

Atlanta Hawks

The offseason doldrums have officially hit the NBA, but Monday’s schedule release provided at least a little bit of a reason to get excited for the upcoming season.

The full national TV schedule was announced for ESPN and TNT, and fans were able to put important dates in their calendars and start planning trips to big games. Part of the fun of schedule release day is the clever way teams unveil the schedule on social media, with funny or clever videos to announce the upcoming slate of games.

The Hawks earned themselves the title of most creative release video for 2019 with their Atlanta inspired video revealing the big home games of the season in subtle, but extremely clever ways. The Hoopin’ Season video mimics the style of Donald Glover’s hit show about the city and reveals the dates for big games in Atlanta this season.