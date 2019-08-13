The Hawks Schedule Release Video Inspired By ‘Atlanta’ Is Pretty Incredible

08.13.19 3 hours ago

Atlanta Hawks

The offseason doldrums have officially hit the NBA, but Monday’s schedule release provided at least a little bit of a reason to get excited for the upcoming season.

The full national TV schedule was announced for ESPN and TNT, and fans were able to put important dates in their calendars and start planning trips to big games. Part of the fun of schedule release day is the clever way teams unveil the schedule on social media, with funny or clever videos to announce the upcoming slate of games.

The Hawks earned themselves the title of most creative release video for 2019 with their Atlanta inspired video revealing the big home games of the season in subtle, but extremely clever ways. The Hoopin’ Season video mimics the style of Donald Glover’s hit show about the city and reveals the dates for big games in Atlanta this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTAATLANTA HAWKS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 55 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP