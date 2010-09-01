Hawks Should Trade Jamal Crawford And Sign Allen Iverson

After averaging 18 points per game and winning the Sixth Man Award with the Hawks last season, swingman Jamal Crawford has demanded either an extension on his contract, or to be traded. Crawford currently has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to make $10.8 million this season. Personally, I think that’s a lot of money for someone just to shoot threes. Don’t get me wrong, Crawford was the best player in the playoffs for the Hawks last season when Joe Johnson decided not to show up (again), but perhaps it’s time to part ways.
If the Hawks do trade Crawford, they’re going to take a major hit on their offensive fire power and will need to find someone to replace him. At this point, it’s better to trade away the sharpshooter and sign a player to the veteran’s minimum who can easily score the basketball just as well, if not better. That veteran is Allen Iverson.
It’s only been two seasons since Iverson averaged 25 points per game with the Denver Nuggets before teams took his role away and only allowed him to play 14 minutes per game – when he’s used to 40. Iverson has been rather quiet this offseason and hasn’t really made a push to get signed. The only sign of him was via Twitter when he stated that he wanted to return to the game of basketball. At this point in time, Iverson understands his role, so what’s wrong with coming off the bench for the Hawks? He’d be playing with the likes of Zaza Pachulia, Jeff Teague (or possibly Mike Bibby) and fellow scorer Mo Evans. Plus, they have rookie Jordan Crawford gunning as well. That kind of scoring would definitely amp up the crowd at Philips Arena.
Iverson took less shots in Philadelphia and decided to pass the ball a little more, which shows he’s changing at this point of his career as he still searches for that elusive championship. It’s time teams start looking at the future of Iverson, and not just his past.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
is this article meant to be about jamal crawford or are you just begging for any team to sign allen iverson?
Yup, trade your best bench scorer and pick up a guy who might not want to come off the bench. Good idea.
I don’t think you trade him now. ATL is going to be hemorrhaging $ with the salaries they have doled out. Horford up for an extension also. Let Jamal expire and maybe you can re-up him for cheaper.
Crawford got 1 yr left. He aint got Carmelo leverage because ATL aint banking on him to make them a contender.
we talkin’ ’bout CRAWFORD man, not Iverson, not Iverson. CRAWFORD.
i’m sittin’ here, still a free agent franchise player, and we here talkin’ about CRAWFORD?
HaHAHAH, people working like Temp Agency agents trying to find AI a job. LEt dude go about his way. Retire and spend that fortune he made. Glad to see him gone, he was ruining the guard position in the NBA.
Iverson is not finished in the NBA. He was thrown into a Princeton style offense and was only allowed to play 14 minutes per game. Not to mention that the coaches didn’t utilize his talents the right way in order to win.
If people think Iverson has nothing left in his tank, they’re sorely mistaken.
I saw a very similar article posted on bleacherreport.com just yesterday. This article was a little wild. AI had to average about 28 minutes a game last season, not 14. And Jamal Crawford really isn’t just a three point shooter. He was the sixth man of the year last season. In any event, I agree with the basic premise. If you could get a decent center or point for crawford, and then sign AI, I would jump all over it.
Trade Crawford for Eddy Curry. Even though D’Antoni probably doesnt want Jamal again.
Hawks could role out a lineup of
Eddy Curry
Al Horford
J-Smoove
Joe Johnson
Bibby/Teague
Then sign Flip Murray off the bench.
@ jdote
Crawford really is just a three point specialist, that’s been his rap his whole career. He doesn’t really bring anything else to the table other than outside scoring at 20 feet. If the Hawks were going to re-sign him, I think they would’ve already.
@Detroit Dave
Sure take Eddy Curry away. I’m all for it.
In fact I would like the Knicks to sell him as a poor man’s Dwight Howard.
if they pull any type of trade off with Curry, it would be borderline robbery – almost as much as the Gasol-Gasol trade the Lakers had with Grizz.
@Andrew
Princeton offense/low min/coming off bench/not using talents
Really? These all sound like excuses. Dude is a CANCER to every team he’s been on. If I bring in a 30+ yr old guy to my team, I want him to mentor my young guns. AI mos def ain’t doing that. So No way I bring him in no matter the price. Not if I care about winning.
AI, the cancer. Not the answer.
AI averaged 36.5 minutes in Detroit, 22.3 in Memphis, and 31.9 in Philly. In fact he has only had one game in which he played 14 minutes or less in the last 5 years.
Stop being such a stan and do some research before you make an article.
Iverson can still be at least a 20 & 5 (assist) guy if he is healthy & gets the minutes n the right system. Atlanta plays 1-1 offensive anyway so he would fit in. I like the idea. Get my fav player Iverson on a team
“At this point in time, Iverson understands his role…”
Talkin reckless here, bud. I read the exact same thing a year ago when he was about to play for the Grizzlies. We saw how that panned out.
No offense, really, but have you spoken to AI? I don’t see any direct quotes, so I don’t know how you could know whether or not he understands his role. Have you seen him practice recently? All jokes about practice aside, how could you possibly know how much AI has left in the tank unless you’ve seen him play in the last, oh, I don’t know…6 months? Because that’s the last time that he played in an NBA game. More than 6 months ago.
Allen Iverson can still play at a high level in the league two seasons ago averaged only 26 points in Denver.
I think there is a conspiracy against Iverson, this is incredible.
Allen all your fans await your return, you have to shut the mouths of those who have criticized you and criticize you.
Why so much hatred against Iverson?, I do not understand.
Iverson is still better than 80% of the guard in the league.
Atlanta would be a good place to Iverson, he has his home there now is a good place for him.
THE LAST ONE ANSWER # 3
yo I say sign da cat back( crawford). He’s a proven scorer..atleast he shows up? Can’t say da same for joe johnson who has to be one of the softest wanna be star. I can’t count on joe..just being real. It’s been shown to us time and time again..joe shows up when he wants. Sign back j craw
Iverson is done, had his chance, could’ve showed he’s changed, when in Memphis. He didn’t. Stop with the whole AI needs signed ish, it’s tedious.
Iverson is upgrade over Mike Bibby at the very worst. Crawford is disgruntled and wants a contract or trade. Its better to get rid of a disgruntled player than to have him in camp.
I understand the premise though.
FedEx no doubt that Iverson will return to the league, although some do not want.
Allen Iverson does not have to prove anything to anybody, a future hall of fame, it’s a shame what is happening with AI.
Memphis? Please Why AI has to be a substitute for Conley? No, Michael Jordan was never a reserve, or Reggie Miller, Iverson why?, And in Detroit they tricked him.
Fuck you Michael Curry and Hesley.
Iverson will never come off the bench especially on a mediocre team like the Hawks.
The one thing the Hawks could have used in the playoffs last year is a guy like AI. It looked, to me, like they were satisfies with the 2nd round. Nobody on that team tried after that. Joe Johnson and Josh Smith were fukkin walking up the court in transition in 2nd quarters!
Hate on AI for whatever reason –> old, attitude, not wanting to come off the bench… but that’s the one dude they could have used last year.
@ JAY
no doubt.
That heartless Hawks squad was lucky to get by a Bucks team with no Bogut.
Coulda used AI last season. Dude had no problems gettin his in crunch time.
Only issue I see is askin him to back up Bibby(done) or Teague(unproven)
I wouldn’t sign Iverson if I were the Hawks, I don’t see how he makes them better let alone a serious contender to win it all. Futhermore, I wouldn’t trade Crawford or extend him, he’s not in the same bargaining position as Carmelo Anthony to demand a trade becuase he doesn’t make or break the Hawks success. They were a second round team with and without him. Without Melo the nuggets probably don’t make the playoffs. Jamal needs to fall back.
Saying that you “need” or “could have used” AI last year is like saying you could’ve used Karl Malone or Scottie Pippen. In their primes, these guys would’ve been great to have…but those days are long gone, and moreso from a mindset standpoint than a talent standpoint, it would’ve been impossible for AI.
You should write an article about how the Raptors should trade Leandro Barbosa and pick up Isiah Thomas too.
Jamal said that he wants to finish his career in Atl. He is a loyal dude. but his career has been full of ups downs and trades, and he is clearly an exceptional 2-guard. he got the chance to show how he can provide big game scoring and help with a winning team, and garner an award while at it, but he’s been playing his same game his entire career. so what’s the matter with him saying if he doesn’t get an extension he wants to get traded? ya’ll comparing him to Melo, when its obvious that their motives are completely different. and to compare his situation with A.I.’s, they started out this year with the same roles, and look what happened. lastly, EDDY CURRY? theres a reason why Kwame Brown is still getting deals while no one wants any parts of Eddy…
dagwaller
I would go so far as to say that saying that you “need” or “could have used” AI is like saying you “need to have cancer” or “could use my testicles punctured with a rusty screwddriver”.
Good lord. Iverson’s done.
didn’t you steal this from the Bleacher Report?
Allen Iverson would just be a distraction. I dont see him fitting in well with J Smoove and Joey.
Crawford fits in well in ATL. He’s a great scorer and one of the best 6th men in the game which ATL needs. It would be way too much of a risk to bring AI in…maybe trade Bibby but not Crawford, hes too valuable to the team.
@ Marcus
I think you missed the entire point of this article, Iverson is going to come off the bench so how could he not fit will with Smith and Johnson? Johnson sits out when Iverson goes in, and Iverson and J-Smoove is a scary combination on the fast break.
@ control – haha dude when you don’t like a player, you don’t keep it quiet, do you?
“At this point in time, Iverson understands his role…”
how do you know that? do you really believe that iverson would accept bench role in atl? guy who kept saying: i’m not bench player.
i can understand that you like AI or you idolize him, but c’mon be real. he might be ok for atl, as starter, but no way he takes bench role in that kind of team.
@Andrew, the only scary thing of Iverson and JSmoove on a fast break is JSmoove running down court for nothing because AI ain’t passing that. You can chalk that up as a pull up jumper or foray through a crowded lane ending with a whining face to the ref looking for a foul.
@ 31 – can’t believe I’m doing THIS!!!
I agree.
Why pick up AI?? Let him title chase elsewhere.
I dunno…that crossvoer STUCKEY got him with got me thinking my BOY IS DONE!
If u replied to this article and u aint seen it yet…shame on you.
Would the Hawks be giving up too much if they traded Crawford, Josh Smith, and Marvin Williams
for
Carmelo Anthony
JR Rider
I thought folks were just hating on you when they referenced the Bleacher Report blog, but then I checked it out for myself. It’s really looking like you’re playing that blog a little too closely for this submission.
[bleacherreport.com]
@ JC
I also seen something similar on Yahoo sports from a year ago about Iverson going to the Hawks. Just because someone had the same idea, doesn’t mean it’s copied.
#31…..AI not passing on the break?? WHAT???? He’s on more highlight reels throwing alley oops on the break than doing layups.
It was Melo in Denver who wouldnt pass to AI on the break, and the guy didn’t even care. Iverson passes a little TOO MUCH on the break and its led to turnovers
If Iverson ACCEPTS a bench role he’d be amazing for any of the 30 teams. The guy can still score in bunches. Look at what he did to the Lakers a few months ago. 15 pts in what 8 minutes?
I just figured it out . . . this kid is a troll — but getting college credit for it while jock sniffing real basketball bloggers . . .
go back to 4chan.
I’m straight up offended, as a hard working guy in Detroit, that someone would suggest giving AI a bball job. he’s at that Olympiakos part of his career right now. (Look up Dominique Wilkins — i’m sure you never saw him play live like I did)
@ CP3
Thank you for making people who seem to forget so easily about Allen Iverson
@AllthatJazz
I think he’s become my biggest fan. Commenting on all my posts and even going out of the way to write me via Twitter! I’ve got nothing but love for all my haters, keep reading!
@ CP3
Thank you for making those who seem to forget about Iverson, remember exactly what he’s capable of.
As for @AllthatJazz
I think he’s become my biggest fan. Commenting on all my posts and even going out of the way to write me via Twitter! I’ve got nothing but love for all my haters, keep reading!
I am the one that came up with this idea, the Bleacher Report article was mine.. but Im fine with it, AI would be a great fit if they gave him the green light. JUST READ THE ARTICLE.[bleacherreport.com]
Iverson would be a PERFECT fit if Jamal gets traded…. he would fill the arena up, sell jerseys and if given the freedom on offense with 31 mpg Iverson would just torch the second units, don’t give me the “oh he never accepted it in Detroit and Memphis” thats because he was playing 17 MPG!!! he needs those 31 mpg to get into a rythem and then run and gun, he could be a 18-20 ppg and 5-7 apg guy if he was given the green light. Why are people calling him a cancer based off of his time in Detroit(bad situation)and Memphis….. IN PHILLY DUDE WAS ON HIS BEST BEHAIVIOUR he never caused one problem, came to every practice and like that bleacherreport article says the Sixers front office and player had only good things to say about him. AI in ATL would be sick
I almost thought Austin wrote this blog. Let’s just ban all those whose name begins with the letter “A” from ever talking about basketball…
Listen, I am a pretty big AI fan but it’s not like AI and Jamal Crawford at this point in their careers are a wash. Jamal crawford fit in great with that team. He can really play both guard positions on o and d and he steps up in the clutch. I liked the year AI had before his personal issues. He averaged about 14 and 4. He’s just not the 01 AI so ppl say he can’t play. But To say he can’t play in a league which Chris duhon Sebastian telfair and janero pargo still receive checks is a little crazy! In any event it only makes sense if atl can get a big, say like Greg Oden or okur. That’s actually an interesting deal j crawford for okur
dude — i’m also your only fan.
Iverson is no longer the guy who can put up a 40pts 10 assists on any given night, but he’s still capable of giving you a 20pt game once or twice a week. You can’t say the same for Earl Watson, Delonte West, Boykins, etc. Iverson is fine with a bench role AND he’ll take the minimum. You would think teams would be open to that.
I think had his family problems not surfaced in March that he’d be signed by now. He was as well behaved as John Stockton when he was in Philly last year. That all got lost in the shuffle. Even Philly’s GM and coaching staff said he was a model citizen. The guy still has a lot of game. He’s no longer a superstar, but not even half the league can average 14ppg.
LMAO @ Amar
post 48
Well said!!