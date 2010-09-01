Hawks Should Trade Jamal Crawford And Sign Allen Iverson

After averaging 18 points per game and winning the Sixth Man Award with the Hawks last season, swingman Jamal Crawford has demanded either an extension on his contract, or to be traded. Crawford currently has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to make $10.8 million this season. Personally, I think that’s a lot of money for someone just to shoot threes. Don’t get me wrong, Crawford was the best player in the playoffs for the Hawks last season when Joe Johnson decided not to show up (again), but perhaps it’s time to part ways.

If the Hawks do trade Crawford, they’re going to take a major hit on their offensive fire power and will need to find someone to replace him. At this point, it’s better to trade away the sharpshooter and sign a player to the veteran’s minimum who can easily score the basketball just as well, if not better. That veteran is Allen Iverson.

It’s only been two seasons since Iverson averaged 25 points per game with the Denver Nuggets before teams took his role away and only allowed him to play 14 minutes per game – when he’s used to 40. Iverson has been rather quiet this offseason and hasn’t really made a push to get signed. The only sign of him was via Twitter when he stated that he wanted to return to the game of basketball. At this point in time, Iverson understands his role, so what’s wrong with coming off the bench for the Hawks? He’d be playing with the likes of Zaza Pachulia, Jeff Teague (or possibly Mike Bibby) and fellow scorer Mo Evans. Plus, they have rookie Jordan Crawford gunning as well. That kind of scoring would definitely amp up the crowd at Philips Arena.

Iverson took less shots in Philadelphia and decided to pass the ball a little more, which shows he’s changing at this point of his career as he still searches for that elusive championship. It’s time teams start looking at the future of Iverson, and not just his past.

