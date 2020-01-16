The Atlanta Hawks have had a dismal first half of the season, stumbling to a 9-32 record at the midway point of the season due to a combination of youth, lack of roster depth, injuries, and the PED suspension served by third-year big man John Collins.

Trae Young has been the bright spot, as he’s expected to earn his first All-Star nod in his second season, but behind Young the point guard situation in Atlanta is pretty dire. Evan Turner was brought in via trade with the Blazers to serve as the backup point guard, but it’s been Brandon Goodwin who has done the best recently when Young isn’t on the floor. Still, it’s an area the Hawks needed to address, and on Thursday they did so by bringing an old friend back home.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks are sending Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for former Hawks starter Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham.

Teague, of course, began his career in Atlanta, sitting behind Mike Bibby until becoming the starter during the 2011-12 season. With the Hawks, Teague made one All-Star appearance as the starter on the 60-win 2014-15 squad that made the best run of any Hawks team in the playoffs. Teague was moved to Indiana in the summer of 2016 to clear room for Dennis Schroeder to take the reins in Atlanta, but he will return to the Hawks with a different young point guard at the helm.

It’s a swap of expiring deals, but the Wolves will, I guess, hope Crabbe can help their wing depth (or are making moves to prepare for other moves) while the goal for the Hawks is clear in giving Young more help and adding a veteran presence in what is an otherwise very young backcourt.