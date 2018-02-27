The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in a game neither team probably was interested in winning. Phillips Arena had a good amount of Lakers fans in attendance to see Isaiah Thomas fling a pretty impressive turnover to a Hawks defender, but the Lakers still came out on top, 123-104.
The real game was happening on Twitter, though, as the Hawks social media manager scoured the arena for Lakers jerseys in attendance, in hopes of finding someone wearing a current player’s uniform.
It started with a simple tweet, setting up a long thread of photos taken inside the arena on Monday night.
I just looked at the NBA Hawks store. The top listings are:
1. Dominique Wilkins
2. “your name”
3. someone who’s name I already forgot
4. Christian Laettner
Seriously, know enough to be embarrassed that so many Atlanta residents prefer the Lakers. All you just did is point out that your team made a Lakers squad of no-namers look like World Champions.