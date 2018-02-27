Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in a game neither team probably was interested in winning. Phillips Arena had a good amount of Lakers fans in attendance to see Isaiah Thomas fling a pretty impressive turnover to a Hawks defender, but the Lakers still came out on top, 123-104.

The real game was happening on Twitter, though, as the Hawks social media manager scoured the arena for Lakers jerseys in attendance, in hopes of finding someone wearing a current player’s uniform.

It started with a simple tweet, setting up a long thread of photos taken inside the arena on Monday night.