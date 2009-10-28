Hawks Unveil Their New “ATL” Unis

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Atlanta Hawks
10.28.09 9 years ago 10 Comments

This offseason we’ve seen a lot of new jerseys drop. From the Sixers to the Bobcats to the Rockets to the Grizzlies, teams are looking to get fresh and add an alternate style to mix (and the team store) before things get underway. You can now add the Hawks to that list.

At the Hawks’ “Paint The Town” event the other day, they unveiled their new “ATL” style uni. Kind of hot if you ask me, and definitely one for the collection if you’re from down there.

These jerseys are available now at the Hawks store, and if you use the discount code “RED” at checkout through November 1st, you’ll even get free shipping.

What do you think?

#Style – Kicks and Gear#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

