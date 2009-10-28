Hawks Unveil Their New “ATL” Unis

This offseason we’ve seen a lot of new jerseys drop. From the Sixers to the Bobcats to the Rockets to the Grizzlies, teams are looking to get fresh and add an alternate style to mix (and the team store) before things get underway. You can now add the Hawks to that list.
At the Hawks’ “Paint The Town” event the other day, they unveiled their new “ATL” style uni. Kind of hot if you ask me, and definitely one for the collection if you’re from down there.
These jerseys are available now at the Hawks store, and if you use the discount code “RED” at checkout through November 1st, you’ll even get free shipping.
What do you think?
Not better than the Warriors new uni…
colors and pattern are hot.
but something seems off about the actual “ATL” part of the jersey. i think the atl part looks too plain.
also didnt like the sixers new unis at first.. but then when i caught them in action in the preseason.. looked like fire. sooo maybe i just gotta see these in action too.
i like the houston unis tho.. the pinstripes on the bobcats look dope. the memphis unis? i dunno.. loooks like silk pajamas to me. gotta see everything in action i guess.
Love the ATL jerseys. I can already see ppl rocking this in Atlanta. They should make the blues just say “The A” That’d be hot.
Is it just me or do all the mediocre to lousy teams switch Jerseys every couple of years, have the most alternates in the L, and use their jerseys as a marketing gimmick to sell tix?
Maybe the final straw for me was when my old hometown Bucks switched from the bad purple unis, to god awful happy holidays get ups that are the worst in the L.
The ATL is a nice touch though.
i thought atlanta’s jersey before was one of the best in the league, next to boston and nyk’s..i kinda wish they didnt change it
I keep saying this: the clippers are in dire need of a logo/uniform change to ring in a new era hopefully (griffin, gordon, jordan, thornton, next years lotto pick).
so first rip city for portland, now atl for atlanta, so mia for miami, motown for detroit and disney world for orlando are next?
These Are Dope
Just glad I still have all my old red Hawks garb; I am just happy they are returning to some red unis.
Nice game tonight by Horford–offensively and handling big Roy on D.
Larry Bird was in the ATL at the game. My buddy went to give him a high five when he walked by us in the aisle–but Larry went for the fist bump, so it was the awkward hive five to fist bump exchange.
I’d rock with those! awsm Unis :-)