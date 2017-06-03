Chris Bosh Has Received Devastating News About Resuming His NBA Career

Getty Image

The last time we’ve saw Chris Bosh play basketball was right before the 2016 All-Star Weekend. Since then, complications from blood clots, which also limited his ability to play during the 2014-2015 season, have forced Bosh to remain sidelined indefinitely. This has caused a contentious back-and-forth between Bosh and the Heat as the 11-time All-Star believes he is healthy enough to play while Miami disagrees due to their doctors’ medical reports.

But now the drama that exists between Bosh and the Heat may finally be coming to an end. And sadly, it also means Bosh’s career is more than likely over.

According to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the NBA and its players’ union have conducted their own medical review of Bosh’s health, and their results show that it is unsafe for him to continue his career as his illness is considered career-ending. The results of this medical review allow the Heat to waive Bosh without suffering any penalty or owing him the remainder of the $52 million left on his contract. Bosh has two more years left on his deal in Miami.

For the Heat, this means they could now be a significant player during free agency this summer. But for Bosh, it means he may have to retire. Here’s more on the nuances of the Heat waiving Bosh from Winderman: