Getty Image

Since Nike became the official uniform provider for the NBA, they’ve instituted some fantastic new promotional campaigns, namely the City Edition jerseys, which are individually designed to pay homage in some way to each organization’s local history.

Obviously, that left a lot of room for interpretation, and certain teams have made gloriously bold decisions in how they’ve chosen to honor their local culture. For instance, the Miami Heat made a big splash last season with their Miami Vice inspired jerseys, with electric blue and pink accents on a white background.

They were so immensely popular that they decided to double down on that this season with their “Vice Nights” campaign, using the same color scheme on a black background, playing 14 homes games in throwback jerseys and playing on a specially designed Vice Nights court. However, going into Friday night’s home game against the Pelicans, the Heat had gone winless in those jerseys in all six games, and letting their superstition get the best of them, decided to ditch those jerseys.