Tuesday is a night of celebration across the NBA. While we aren’t sure whether or not this is the final time we’ll see Dirk Nowtizki suit up at home, we know that Dwyane Wade’s time in the league is coming to an end. The Miami Heat need some things to break their way down the stretch if they want to make the playoffs, meaning that Tuesday very well could be Wade’s final game in front of the adoring fans at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

As such, the Heat went all-out to honor Wade before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the game even tipped off, we got a video from the organization that paid tribute to the three acts of Wade’s career. It included a collection of those who knew him best, like Gabrielle Union and LeBron James, telling the story of his career in an epic, five minute-long video that is guaranteed to give you chills.