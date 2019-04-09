Watch The Heat’s Incredible Dwyane Wade Tribute Video, Featuring LeBron James And Gabrielle Union

04.09.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Tuesday is a night of celebration across the NBA. While we aren’t sure whether or not this is the final time we’ll see Dirk Nowtizki suit up at home, we know that Dwyane Wade’s time in the league is coming to an end. The Miami Heat need some things to break their way down the stretch if they want to make the playoffs, meaning that Tuesday very well could be Wade’s final game in front of the adoring fans at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

As such, the Heat went all-out to honor Wade before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the game even tipped off, we got a video from the organization that paid tribute to the three acts of Wade’s career. It included a collection of those who knew him best, like Gabrielle Union and LeBron James, telling the story of his career in an epic, five minute-long video that is guaranteed to give you chills.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSDWYANE WADEGABRIELLE UNIONLeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP