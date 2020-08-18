The Pacers-Heat series promised to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the opening round, if only for all the chippiness and bad blood between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren, the latter of whom has been on a blistering streak for Indiana since the season resumed in Orlando last month.

And Game 1 didn’t disappoint, as the Pacers gave the Heat everything they could handle, but ultimately came up short as Miami got the 113-101 win to take a 1-0 series lead. Butler won the head-to-head battle, leading all scorers with 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, four steals, and a pair of blocks. But Warren was outstanding in his postseason debut, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds and three of his four attempts from outside the arc.

Butler didn’t waste any time getting on the board, showing his aggressiveness in the opening minutes and taking it strong to the rack on the break.

We’d like to introduce you to playoff Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/OgKdbzbEpW — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 18, 2020

And Warren wasn’t shy getting started in his postseason debut on the other end, putting points on the board in a variety of ways.

T.J. Warren heating up already in his playoff debut 🔥#IndianaStyle x @TonyWarrenJr pic.twitter.com/lU0sAON2fe — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 18, 2020

The Pacers took a 33-27 lead into the second quarter, but there was a scary moment for Victor Oladipo, who appeared to get poked in the eye and was forced to leave the game and was unable to return. There’s been no official word about the nature or severity of his injury, but Oladipo’s absence could be a huge turning point in this series if he has to miss significant time.