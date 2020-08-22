The Miami Heat are on the verge of a sweep. The Heat and the Indiana Pacers squared off in Game 3 of their first round series on Saturday afternoon, and despite the Pacers showing some serious guts to rally back from as many as 20 points down against their Eastern Conference foes, Miami came out on top, 124-115. With the win, Erik Spoelstra’s bunch took a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Heat seemed poise to cruise to a win based off of a dominant first half. The team had a 75-56 lead at the half, in large part due to the fact that Miami shot 11-for-20 from deep in the first 24 minutes — the point total and the number of made triples were both a single-half record in franchise playoff history.

Darn near everything worked for Miami in the first half, something that was exemplified at the end of the second quarter when Goran Dragic darted into the lane and beat the buzzer with a layup that just barely made it out of his hand.

Dragic gets the shot off just in time! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Z7rHUqVvKR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 22, 2020

That hot shooting disappeared in the third, though, and ironically enough, that led to a scintillating quarter for the Pacers. In what was a wonderful team effort, Indiana began the frame on a 12-2 run, locking Miami down on one end and taking advantage of their chances at the other. By the time the quarter came to an end, Indiana’s once-gigantic deficit was reduced to only four, and the Heat took a 94-90 lead into the fourth.

Whatever Spoelstra said in the huddle prior to the fourth appeared to work. The quarter was defined by the Pacers looking ready to get over the hump — 94-92, 98-95, 111-109, 114-112 — but the Heat figuring something out. Their best shot may have come on the possession following that last aforementioned score, with Malcolm Brogdon drilling a triple to put Indiana within arm’s reach.