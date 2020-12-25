The opening game of the Christmas Day slate didn’t give us any particular rivalry that we’d been looking forward to revisiting, but it did give us a chance to see how the upstart New Orleans Pelicans might fare against one of the NBA’s elite in a Miami Heat squad fresh off a Finals run.

It didn’t disappoint, and although the young Pelicans came up short in a 111-98 loss, it offered plenty of reason for optimism about the future in New Orleans. On the Heat side, it was Duncan Robinson’s blistering shooting that led the way, as he knocked a Christmas day record six three-pointers in the first half en route to a team-high 23 points for the game.

👌👌👌 DUNCAN ROBINSON 👌👌👌 He’s 6-8 from deep in the first half on ESPN! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/ZiK0jBgBlW — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2020

The Heat were without Jimmy Butler for the second, as he was held out the rest of the way with ankle stiffness, but both Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic stepped up big in his absence, chipping in 17 and 16 points, respectively. Dragic did his damage off the bench in just 23 minutes of action, dishing out nine assists and reminding us just how crafty he can be in transition with this beautiful behind-the-back move for he easy lay-in.

Executed to perfection 👶🐐 x 💥 pic.twitter.com/OXmtatKMwb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 25, 2020

You won’t find a drive and finish better than this 🐉 pic.twitter.com/afr1mofSI5 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 25, 2020

The Pelicans young duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson led a noble effort by New Orleans as they gave us a tantalizing look at what we can expect from them in the coming season. Zion led the way with 32 points and 14 rebounds on better than 50 percent shooting from the field and proved what a force of nature he can be at the rim.