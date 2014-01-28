Heat Players Sing Karaoke For “Battioke” Event

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Instagram
01.28.14 5 years ago
The entire Miami Heat team seemed to show up for Shane Battier‘s annual karaoke event, “Battioke 2014.” Check out LeBron James and Michael Beasley‘s rendition of “Back That A__ up,” comedian Ken Jeong, Greg Oden in a blonde wig and Battier doing the Backstreet Boys; Dwyane Wade‘s fiancÃ©, Gabrielle Union, crooning, and Chris Bosh doing Tom Ford‘s “It’s Not Unusual.” This whole thing is hysterical, so check it out.

Pay attention to the Instagram accounts that you don’t recognize. If you click on their profile page, the bio will read something similar to bmelo820: “B Melo I’m kinda of a big deal.. So bark twice if you like my pics.” MIAMI HEAT FANS!!!

Click to check out more hysterical video evidence from the event…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Instagram
TAGSCHRIS BOSHDWYANE WADEGABRIELLE UNIONGREG ODENinstagramJames Jonesken jeongLatest NewsLeBron JamesMARIO CHALMERSMIAMI HEATMICHAEL BEASLEYNORRIS COLEPAT RILEYSHANE BATTIER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP